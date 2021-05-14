Genesis Land Development Corp. Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors
May 14, 2021, 20:31 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Genesis Land Development Corp. ("Genesis") is pleased to report that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 14, 2021 that each of the nominees proposed by management as a director of Genesis were elected as directors.
The detailed results of the vote by ballot are as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Stephen Griggs
|
24,133,679
|
83.65%
|
4,717,148
|
16.35%
|
Steven J. Glover
|
27,103,601
|
93.94%
|
1,747,226
|
6.06%
|
Mark W. Mitchell
|
27,158,551
|
94.13%
|
1,692,276
|
5.87%
|
Loudon Owen
|
24,071,929
|
83.44%
|
4,778,898
|
16.56%
|
Iain Stewart
|
27,120,146
|
94.00%
|
1,730,681
|
6.00%
About Genesis
Genesis Land Development Corp. is a land developer and residential home builder in the Calgary Metropolitan Area. The Corporation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: GDC).
SOURCE Genesis Land Development Corp.
For further information: Contact Information: Iain Stewart, CPA, CA, President and Chief Executive Officer; Wayne King, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer, 6240, 333 - 96 Ave. NE Calgary AB T3K 0S3, P: 403-265-8079 Toll free: 1-800-341-7211, Email: [email protected], Website: www.genesisland.com
