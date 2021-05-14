Genesis Land Development Corp. Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors

CALGARY, AB, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Genesis Land Development Corp. ("Genesis") is pleased to report that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 14, 2021 that each of the nominees proposed by management as a director of Genesis were elected as directors.

The detailed results of the vote by ballot are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld

Number Percentage Number Percentage Stephen Griggs 24,133,679 83.65% 4,717,148 16.35% Steven J. Glover 27,103,601 93.94% 1,747,226 6.06% Mark W. Mitchell 27,158,551 94.13% 1,692,276 5.87% Loudon Owen 24,071,929 83.44% 4,778,898 16.56% Iain Stewart 27,120,146 94.00% 1,730,681 6.00%

About Genesis

Genesis Land Development Corp. is a land developer and residential home builder in the Calgary Metropolitan Area. The Corporation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: GDC).

Contact Information: Iain Stewart, CPA, CA, President and Chief Executive Officer; Wayne King, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer

