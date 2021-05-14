Genesis Land Development Corp. Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors

Genesis Land Development Corp.

May 14, 2021, 20:31 ET

CALGARY, AB, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Genesis Land Development Corp. ("Genesis") is pleased to report that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 14, 2021 that each of the nominees proposed by management as a director of Genesis were elected as directors.

The detailed results of the vote by ballot are as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Stephen Griggs

24,133,679

83.65%

4,717,148

16.35%

Steven J. Glover

27,103,601

93.94%

1,747,226

6.06%

Mark W. Mitchell

27,158,551

94.13%

1,692,276

5.87%

Loudon Owen

24,071,929

83.44%

4,778,898

16.56%

Iain Stewart

27,120,146

94.00%

1,730,681

6.00%

About Genesis

Genesis Land Development Corp. is a land developer and residential home builder in the Calgary Metropolitan Area. The Corporation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: GDC).

For further information: Contact Information: Iain Stewart, CPA, CA, President and Chief Executive Officer; Wayne King, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer, 6240, 333 - 96 Ave. NE Calgary AB T3K 0S3, P: 403-265-8079 Toll free: 1-800-341-7211, Email: [email protected], Website: www.genesisland.com

