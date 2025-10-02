Genesis Flight College Named Canada's Top Commercial Pilot Training Service for 2025 by Aerospace & Defense Review

COLLINGWOOD, ON, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Aerospace & Defense Review has named Genesis Flight College the Top Commercial Pilot Training Service in Canada for 2025, recognizing the Collingwood-based school as a leader in preparing the next generation of airline pilots.

From its base at the Collingwood Regional Airport, Genesis has developed a program that combines cutting-edge simulation, advanced Diamond aircraft, and small-group instruction to train pilots who are ready for today's demanding airspace.

"Our aim is not to mass produce pilots," said David Gascoine, President of Genesis Flight College. "We've built a student-centered, leadership-first program that develops resilience, confidence, and decision-making skills that hold under pressure."

Training for the Canadian Aviation Industry

With airlines across Canada facing a growing demand for skilled pilots, Genesis offers a direct path from training to the flight deck. Students in its integrated Airline Transport Pilot License (iATPL) program receive over 600 hours of flight and simulator training--almost triple the Transport Canada minimum--supported by professional instructors, many of whom are former Canadian Air Force and airline captains.

Genesis also invests locally with its own aircraft maintenance organization to ensure reliable training operations, and its graduates are already contributing to airlines across the country.

A Local Success Story with National Impact

What started as a Collingwood-based college is now a recognized national leader in aviation training. Genesis continues to attract students from across Canada, while building strong partnerships with airlines to keep the pipeline of Canadian pilots strong.

At Genesis, the mission is simple: ensure every graduate takes off with confidence, capability, and command.

