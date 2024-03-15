Generative AI startup, Hazy, and next-gen rewards app, Unbanx, partner to launch first ethical synthetic data cooperative

LONDON, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- Leading generative AI firm, Hazy, and Open Banking data ownership platform, Unbanx, announced today the launch of the first ethical data cooperative comprising synthetically generated financial transaction data.

Transaction datasets provide analysts, hedge funds and other financial institutions with invaluable insights into behaviours and trends which drive customer acquisition strategies and enable them to capitalise on emerging market opportunities. Yet these datasets are often sold and used without consent and unlawfully, breaching basic privacy regulations.

Unbanx is on a mission to change that by putting consumers back in control of their data by enabling them to earn passive income from their banking transaction data.

Using Hazy's leading generative models, the firms have created a totally artificial transaction dataset that retains all the value of the original dataset and is safe, easy and fast to use.

The companies have launched the first ethical data cooperative to showcase the possibility of artificial data that can be used to drive real value within organisations without risking individuals' privacy. This initiative is a pioneering step forward in ethical data monetisation.

The dataset is made up of transactions from over 20,000 consumers covering real-time credit and debit cards from incumbent and challenger banks, and ticker spending.

The dataset is available to trial and purchase on Snowflake Marketplace .

Harry Keen, Co-Founder and CEO, Hazy said: "We're really excited about this new partnership with Unbanx - another firm that shares the same view on data ethics as Hazy. Many customers we speak to need access to high-quality transaction datasets but cannot access or use them due to regulatory or privacy restrictions. This synthetically generated real-time transaction dataset will provide hedge funds, asset managers and financial firms with detailed consumer insights for improved market analysis and to drive customer acquisition strategies."

Alan, Co-Founder and CEO, Unbanx: said: "The Unbanx platform aims to create as much value as possible for consumers from their data. Using consumer data as a source to create accurately representative synthetic data is a no brainer. Our users will get paid for allowing their data to be included in the source data set. The Hazy generative models allow fast and easy creation of highly accurate and privacy-preserving datasets. This new partnership between Unbanx and Hazy is the beginning of the Ethical Data movement, where consumers finally get compensated for their data without any privacy compromises. "

Note to editors:

About Hazy

Hazy is the leading synthetic data platform that replicates production data to produce highly secure, representative, and de-identified data. Hazy empowers teams with safe data to accelerate product development, ensuring compliance and security. With Hazy, organisations can guarantee data privacy, drastically reduce development cycles, and avoid overheads associated with using live data.

About Unbanx

Unbanx exists to empower consumers to benefit from the value of data created by or about them. We provide the agency and technology to consumers to share their data anonymously and securely. A share of revenue generated from the data products we produce is distributed back to the consumers who contribute their data.

Media enquiries:

Lauren Arthur

[email protected]

07817474181

SOURCE Hazy Limited