Generative AI Dominance Continues as Global Chatbot Market Size Projected to Reach $15.5 Billion By 2028

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- A recent report from MarketsAndMarkets said that: "The global chatbot market size was estimated at USD 5.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 15.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 23.3% from 2023 to 2028. The rising advent of generative models in chatbots to gain an advantage in the coming years as generative models can improve chatbots' natural language processing (NLP) capabilities, enabling them to understand better and respond to human language. Moreover, Generative models, specifically neural network-based language models like GPT-4 can help chatbots to better understand the preferences and behaviors of individual users, enabling them to provide more personalized recommendations and support." It continued: "Chatbots can revise to changing conditions in the environment and learn from their actions, experiences, and decisions. These chatbots can analyze data in minimal time and help customers find the exact information they are looking for conveniently by offering support in multiple languages. Self-learning bots, with data-driven behavior, are powered by NLP technology and self-learning capability (supervised ML) and can enable the delivery of more human-like and natural communication. They can also learn from their mistakes. Various plans are being undertaken for the development of self-learning chatbots. Self-learning chatbots can provide more personalized and relevant responses to users, improving the overall customer experience. As the chatbot continues to learn from user interactions, it can provide more accurate and contextually relevant information, leading to higher customer satisfaction." Active companies in the markets this week include: Realbotix Corp. (OTCQB: XBOTF) (TSX-V: XBOT), UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN), C3 AI (NYSE: AI), Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD).

MarketsAndMarkets added: "Artificial Intelligence (AI) has witnessed significant advancements currently remarkably around generative AI and LLMs. These models, powered by deep learning techniques, are designed to generate new content based on patterns found in large datasets. For instance, ChatGPT, OpenAI's chatbot based on GPT-3.5 large language model has amazed users with its ability to generate human-like text that understands every context. But beyond text-to-text, generative AI also includes text-to-image, text-to-video, text-to-3D, text-to-music, and others. Generative AI can transform businesses by allowing companies to create innovative ideas for products, services, and solutions more quickly and efficiently than ever before. Generative AI can authorize enterprises with the data-driven information essential for intelligent decision-making, truncated costs associated with development or marketing product cycles, and quickly identify alternative solutions to complex problems. With generative AI and its predictive capabilities in chatbots, businesses can harness the power of algorithms to make decisions faster and more accurately than before. By leveraging generative AI, companies can explore new possibilities and experiment with different ideas in a fraction of the time."

Ask Aria Is Live: Realbotix Lets You Chat with a Hyperrealistic AI Companion - Realbotix Launches Online AI Chatbot, Allowing Users to Engage with Proprietary LLM - Realbotix Corp. (OTCQB: XBOTF) (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered humanoid robotics, launches its hyperrealistic AI chatbot, Ask Aria, on its product website, www.realbotix.com. The new feature allows users to engage in advanced, emotionally intelligent voice conversations with a digital version of Aria, Realbotix's flagship AI powered humanoid robot.

The Ask Aria AI feature gives stakeholders, customers and the public the opportunity to engage with Realbotix's AI from anywhere on the globe. Through direct engagement, participants can experience firsthand the AI's ability to offer personalized, emotionally aware interactions.

Ask Aria is a sales tool, giving worldwide clients a place to test AI capabilities ahead of purchasing a robot. Ask Aria is also multilingual, users can speak to Aria in 25 different languages, and she will automatically detect and respond in the same language, making the experience seamless for a global audience. Additionally, interactions with Ask Aria will be used to train Realbotix's AI model.

"Offering direct access to our AI on realbotix.com is a strategic step that allows potential partners to evaluate our proprietary language model that is used in our robots," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "The same AI powers all of our hardware, though our platform remains open to third-party AI integrations too."

Kiguel added, "The launch of Ask Aria marks a significant milestone in the development of Realbotix's AI technology," said Kiguel. "By engaging directly with users and gathering critical data, we can accelerate our efforts to scale the technology across multiple industries, delivering AI solutions that are both commercially viable and socially impactful."

Realbotix is using the data collected from Ask Aria interactions to optimize the AI's performance, improving everything from its emotional responsiveness to the accuracy and fluidity of its conversational abilities. The company is taking a data-driven approach to development, ensuring that every interaction provides meaningful insights into how the AI can be fine-tuned to meet the needs of users across various industries, including healthcare, customer service, and entertainment.

Ask Aria is just one part of Realbotix's broader strategy to position itself as a leader in the rapidly growing AI and humanoid robotics market. As AI-driven robots become increasingly integrated into everyday life, the ability to deliver emotionally aware, lifelike interactions is a key differentiator for Realbotix. The company's focus on emotional intelligence sets it apart from other players in the market, creating unique value for both users and investors. Continued… Read this full release for Realbotix by visiting: https://www.realbotix.ai/news

Other recent developments in the markets include:

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic automation, recently announced the appointment of Michael Atalla as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Atalla will oversee all facets of the company's global marketing strategy – including brand, performance, demand generation, and communications – playing a central role in elevating UiPath's leadership in agentic AI and orchestration, delivering high-impact solutions, powered by agentic automation, to transform complex business processes and improve outcomes.

"I'm excited to join UiPath at this pivotal moment in its journey," said Atalla. "The company's vision, platform, and leadership form a powerful combination to help customers across industries and the globe realize the full potential of AI. This is a transformative moment in technology, and I am excited to bring my experience to build on UiPath's success and cement its leadership in shaping the agentic revolution and the future of automation."

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, recently announced that its advanced voice assistant with integrated Generative AI, SoundHound Chat AI Automotive, has been rolled out and is now live and in production in select Jeep vehicles across several European markets.

This integration gives Jeep drivers and passengers a new level of convenience and connectivity, seamlessly blending in-vehicle controls with the power of generative AI. SoundHound Chat AI Automotive expands beyond basic commands like navigation and making calls to power more dynamic and natural conversational experiences.

Leveraging generative AI to support highly intelligent, conversationally fluid responses, customers can now use their in-car voice agent for things like planning a trip, listening to a story, taking a quiz, or even getting tips from the vehicle manual. The system uses contextual clues, so you can ask follow-up questions without having to start over – delivering a truly intelligent interaction, as if you were speaking to another human.

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, and Eletrobras, Latin America's largest power and utility provider, recently announced that they are partnering to scale C3 AI Grid Intelligence for real-time fault monitoring and resolution across all of Eletrobras' operations centers.

After a successful initial deployment of the C3 AI Grid Intelligence application across 10 substations in 2024, Eletrobras is now scaling the solution across all its transmission assets as part of the Eletro.ia program. The utility is also using C3 Generative AI to streamline operational reporting, freeing operators to focus on higher-impact tasks. Built on the C3 Agentic AI Platform, C3 AI Grid Intelligence gives operators real-time context, accelerates fault response, and improves grid stability and compliance.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) recently announced that it has finalized a new lease agreement with CoreWeave, the AI Hyperscaler™, for an additional 150MW at its Polaris Forge 1 Campus in Ellendale, North Dakota. This new lease agreement with CoreWeave brings Applied Digital's total anticipated contracted lease revenue to approximately $11B, which includes $7B in revenue from the initial two approximately 15-year leases executed in May of this year.

With this new long-term lease agreement, the total critical IT capacity across these three long-term lease agreements will encompass 400MW across Applied Digital's sprawling, purpose-built Polaris Forge 1 Campus, strategically designed to power CoreWeave's artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) initiatives.

