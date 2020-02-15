General Motors USA Welcomes Gubagoo to the GM Dealer Digital Solution Program

Gubagoo's Chat and Facebook Marketplace products are now officially backed by General Motors.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 15, 2020 /CNW/ -- Gubagoo, the leading provider of conversational commerce solutions for Automotive Dealerships and OEMs, announced today that their full suite of products have been endorsed by General Motors, and included in the General Motors Dealer Digital Solution Program.

General Motors dealers will now be able to receive financial support from General Motors, as sales iMR matching funds, when adopting Gubagoo's technology.

The program will cover Gubagoo's flagship service ChatSmart, which provides managed chat across a wide array of platforms, and allows dealerships to join chats live from anywhere. ChatSmart is the most feature-rich live chat solution in the automotive industry.

Also supported by the program will be Gubagoo's seamless Facebook Marketplace offering, which syndicates used vehicle inventory, and handles all chat inquiries through Facebook Messenger.

"Both General Motors and Gubagoo share a commitment to providing customers with a great experience," said Brad Title, CEO of Gubagoo. "Our team and our products combine to create the best customer-facing experience in the industry."

Gubagoo's solutions are already heavily used by the General Motors dealer community, with 460 GM dealers nationwide working with the company.

"We've been thrilled with our experience with Gubagoo," said Chris Atkins, General Sales Manager at Ed Morse Sawgrass Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC. "They provide our customers with the best experience of any chat provider out there, and work closely with us to create a deeply personal experience."

Gubagoo's technology will be available through the General Motors Dealer Digital Solution Program when launched in the next one to two months. For a live product demonstration, visit www.gubagoo.com or email [email protected].

About Gubagoo

Gubagoo is the leading provider of conversational commerce solutions for Automotive Dealerships and OEMs. Used by more than 6,000 Dealerships, Gubagoo's fully managed omni-channel messaging and digital retailing platforms instantly connect consumers to Dealerships anytime and anywhere through live chat, text, video, Facebook Messenger, and other digital messaging channels, converting high quality leads and appointments for Dealerships 24/7/365. For more information, visit gubagoo.com.

About the GM Dealer Digital Solution Program

GM's Dealer Digital Solution offers dealers access to a collection of digital products and services aimed at driving sales and service. From digital advertising and trade appraisal products to call tracking, image services and websites, dealers can benefit from the solution's flexibility, options, support and nationally negotiated rates. For more information, visit gmdealerdigital.com.

SOURCE Gubagoo

For further information: Drew Delaware, Head of Marketing, Gubagoo Inc., 855-359-2573, [email protected], gubagoo.com

