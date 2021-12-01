General Assembly Brings Popular Frozen Pizza Subscriptions to B.C.'s Vancouver and Lower Mainland Area

Starting Wednesday, December 1, pizza-lovers in Abbotsford, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Delta, Langley, Maple Ridge, New Westminster, North Vancouver, Richmond, Surrey, Vancouver and West Vancouver will be able to treat themselves and their loved ones to the taste and convenience of GA Pizza's freshly frozen artisanal pizzas from gapizza.com .

"My time living in Vancouver taught me how much the city loves good food—Vancouverites are discerning foodies who demand quality and convenience. That's why the city was a no-brainer for our first outpost outside of Ontario," said Ali Khan Lalani, GA Pizza's Founder and CEO. "Our goal is to make delicious pizzas available to everyone, everywhere, and we are so excited to bring our elevated frozen pizza experience to the west coast."

General Assembly's naturally-leavened pies are Chef-imagined with every foodie in mind. Each pizza is par-baked and flash-frozen using a proprietary process developed in the brand's flagship restaurant, which means an expertly cooked pizza can be on a dinner plate seven minutes after it's pulled from a freezer. And each pizza is made with premium ingredients, which means they taste as delicious as anything on offer at a favourite neighbourhood joint.

GA Pizza's DTC delivery model brings pizza right to customers' doors on a date of their choosing. Each 10-inch pizza is tidily packaged and frozen ice-cold, minimizing environmental footprint while respecting the freezer space of even the tiniest False Creek condo.

With eight premium pizzas available—75% of which are plant-based or meat-free—the GA Pizza experience is meant to complement and elevate the lives of quality-conscious, busy Vancouverites.

Has today's epic blast up the Grind worn you out? There's a pizza for that .

. Need to feed your hungry family after a full day shredding the slopes? There's a pizza for that .

. Does planning dinner with your partner seem impossible after yet another day of back-to-back Zooms? There's a pizza for that .

. Looking to fill the freezer of a new mom? A hungry student? That one impossible-to-buy-for person on your holiday gift list? There's a pizza for that.

GA Pizza Offering

Visit gapizza.com and enter your postal code to start your order.

Pizza Subscription Boxes

Choose from GA Pizza's eight signature pizzas. Stacks of six, eight or 10 pizzas delivered every four, six or eight weeks. From $65. Receive free shipping and 10% off all new orders for the holidays, valid until January 4, 2022.

6-stack, $65.94

8-stack, $87.92

10-stack, $109.90

One Time Purchase: Build a Box

Choose from GA Pizza's eight signature pizzas. One-time purchase option for stacks of six, eight or 10 pizzas. From $68. Receive free shipping and 10% off all new orders for the holidays, valid until January 4, 2022.

Chef's Stacks

Choose from a selection of curated boxes for quick check-out. From $68. Receive free shipping and 10% off all new orders for the holidays, valid until January 4, 2022.

GA Pizza Gifting

Designed to be simple and fun—gift-givers can purchase boxes of four or eight pizzas and choose when to notify the recipient with a personalized virtual GA Pizza Stack Card. From $49. Free shipping.

The GA Pizza Club frozen pizza subscription service first launched in Toronto in September 2020, the first step in the company's evolution from a premium fast-casual restaurant in downtown Toronto into an omnichannel CPG brand. Since then, GA Pizza has successfully expanded its DTC offering to markets across Ontario, supported by fresh branding , new product offerings, and increased production capabilities .

Today's launch represents GA Pizza's first expansion outside of its home province, with the direct-to-consumer launch being phase one of a larger expansion strategy—grocery sales, facilitated by a newly announced partnership with leading distributor UNFI , will follow in the months ahead.

"Our company's incredible growth in Ontario, in such a short period of time, shows how eager Canadian pizza-lovers are to embrace our product," said Ali Khan Lalani. "We're firing on all cylinders to meet that demand. And we're ready to fill the freezers of Vancouver and the Lower Mainland."

About GA Pizza

GA Pizza began its life as a fast-casual pizza restaurant in the heart of Toronto. Four years later, we also offer a freezer-to-table consumer packaged goods line and a revolutionary direct-to-consumer eCommerce experience—not to mention a pizza box with more than one pizza in it. Our ambition? Make delicious pizzas available to everyone, everywhere. We're always working to take pizza to new heights—from showing the world that better pizza is possible, to finding new spaces and places to deliver unrivaled pizza experiences. Find us in your freezer or visit gapizza.com for more information.

Tag @ga_pizza on Instagram.

GA Pizza media assets available for download .

