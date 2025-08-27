Genco and World Poker Tour® Partner to Bring Tournament-Grade Poker Gear to North American Retail

New product line delivers pro-level gameplay experience for home players, launching late 2025

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Genco International, in partnership with Kroeger Marketing, its Canadian distribution arm, has signed a multi-year manufacturing and distribution agreement with World Poker Tour® (WPT®) to bring a new line of tournament-quality poker products to North America.

As poker participation and viewership continue to grow, this collaboration introduces official WPT-branded gear to retail, allowing fans to recreate the excitement of WPT events at home.

The partnership combines Genco's expertise in licensed product development with WPT's two-decade reputation as one of the most recognizable names in global poker. Together, will deliver products designed to replicate the look, feel, and energy of official WPT events.

Under the agreement, Genco will design, manufacture, and distribute a full time line of WPT-branded products, including poker sets, casino-grade chips, cards, shufflers, chutes, home game accessories and table covers. Each item will be developed in alignment with WPT's official style, ensuring the same level of quality and aesthetic seen at televised events and final tables.

The collection will range in price from $4.99 to $149.99 and will be available at major and specialty retailers, online marketplaces, and direct-to-consumer platforms. The first products are scheduled to launch in late 2025. This partnership applies exclusively to gameplay products and does not include WPT lifestyle merchandise.

"This partnership is super exciting because it's about more than branding, but rather it's about recreating the WPT tournament experience wherever poker nights are being held and played," said Grant Chapman, COO of Kroeger Marketing, a Genco Company. "WPT has earned global credibility in the poker world, and now all players can have access to the same quality products and experiences as seen on TV, in their homes."

"Poker is a fun and exciting game! It is as much about the energy around the table as the cards in your hand," said Loc Sondheim, Vice President of WPT Studios. "This collaboration brings the WPT experience into people's home games, giving players the tools to elevate their games, and feel like a real poker pro, sharing in the excitement of tournament play."

This partnership was facilitated through an introduction from the All American Licensing and Management Group and this agreement marks another milestone in Genco's broader expansion into licensed and entertainment-driven consumer products. It also follows Genco's recent acquisition of Kroeger Inc., which strengthened its infrastructure and accelerated its growth into gaming and specialty categories.

Looking ahead, Genco and WPT plan to explore opportunities to feature the new products as official prizing or giveaways at future WPT-sanctioned events.

For more information, including product inquiries, please visit: https://kroegerinc.com/

About Genco International LLC

Genco International is a multinational group founded by Rubin and Michelle Beige, the next generation of the Beige Family, legendary creators of the globally renowned Rubie's Costume Company. The newly formed firm specializes in strategic brand development, distribution, and operational excellence in the toy and costume industries.

About Kroeger Marketing

Kroeger Marketing is a North American wholesale distributor of top-branded toys, games, puzzles, arts & crafts, and Halloween products. With a 50+ year legacy, the company is committed to serving retailers across Canada and expanding its presence in North America.

About the World Poker Tour®

World Poker Tour® (WPT®) is the premier name in internationally televised gaming and entertainment with brand presence in land-based tournaments, television, online, and mobile. WPT has hosted live poker tournaments in 48 countries, drawn more than 400,000 total entries, and awarded more than $1.5 billion in prize money. Leading innovation in the sport of poker since 2002, WPT ignited the global poker boom with the creation of a unique television show, which has broadcast globally in more than 150 countries and territories and is currently producing its 23rd season. Season 23 of WPT is sponsored by ClubWPT.com. ClubWPT.com is a unique online membership site that offers inside access to the WPT, as well as a sweepstakes-based poker club available in 47 states and territories across the United States, Australia, Canada, France, and the United Kingdom. WPT also participates in strategic brand license, partnership, and sponsorship opportunities. In 2012, the WPT Foundation was launched, which has gone on to raise $45 million over 10 years and 50 events. For more information, go to WPT.com .

©2025 WPT Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved.

WPT, World Poker Tour and Spade Card Design are registered trademarks of WPT Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved.

