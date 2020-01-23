Gencan Capital Inc. reports year-end financial results

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Gencan Capital Inc. (CSE - "GCA" - Common)

Gencan Capital Inc. today announced its financial results for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. Revenues for the year were $6,259 compared to $334,724 in the comparable 2018 period. Net loss for the year was $105,401 compared to net income of $609,799 in the comparable 2018 period. Loss per share for the year was $0.01 compared to income per share of $0.04 in the comparable 2018 period. The 2018 results include a gain arising from the sale of the Company's solar energy equipment of $823,993.

As a result of the 2018 sale of the Company's solar equipment, no solar energy generation revenue was earned during the year-ended September 30, 2019. Management continues to evaluate potential new prospects for the Company.

