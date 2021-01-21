Gencan Capital Inc. reports year-end financial results

Gencan Capital Inc. (CSE - "GCA" - Common)

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Gencan Capital Inc. today announced its financial results for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Revenues for the year were $3,850 compared to $6,259 in the comparable 2019 period. Net loss for the year was $82,642 compared to $105,401 in the comparable 2019 period. Loss per share for the year was $0.01 compared to $0.01 in the comparable 2019 period.

Management continues to evaluate potential new prospects for the Company.

