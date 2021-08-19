Gencan Capital Inc. reports third quarter financial results
Gencan Capital Inc.
Aug 19, 2021, 12:39 ET
Gencan Capital Inc. (CSE - "GCA" – Common)
TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Revenues for the nine month period ended June 30, 2021 were $517 compared to $3,493 in the comparable 2020 period. Net Loss for the period was $64,064 compared to $63,400 in the comparable 2020 period. Loss per share for the period was $0.00 in both the current and 2020 period.
Management continues to evaluate potential new prospects for the Company.
SOURCE Gencan Capital Inc.
For further information: Stan Abramowitz, Secretary, (416) 920-0500
Share this article