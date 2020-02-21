Gencan Capital Inc. reports first quarter financial results

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Gencan Capital Inc. (CSE - "GCA" – Common)

Revenues for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 were $1,759 compared to $1,585 in the comparable 2018 period. Net Loss for the period was $18,962 compared to $19,555 in the comparable 2018 period. Loss per share for the period was $0.00 in both the current and 2018 period.

As a result of the July 2018 sale of the Company's solar equipment, no solar energy generation revenue was earned during the three months ended December 31, 2019. Management continues to evaluate potential new prospects for the Company.

For further information: Stan Abramowitz, Secretary, (416) 920-0500