GEN inCode Appoints New Chairman

OXFORD, England, Jan. 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- GEN inCode UK Limited the privately-owned artificial intelligence cardiovascular disease company focused on the prevention of cardiovascular disease, announces today the appointment of Bill Rhodes as non-executive Chairman of the Company, effective 1 January, 2021.

Bill Rhodes is a Chairman with a proven, demonstrable international track record in the Life Sciences and Diagnostics industry across NASDAQ, Euronext and AIM-listed public companies, as well as private companies in the U.S., UK and Europe. He is a strategic and commercially focused leader with significant experience at the board level across large and small companies, with specific focus in recent years on diagnostic companies in the small to mid-cap space.

Bill holds a Bachelor's of Science and Masters in International Business and served as Worldwide President of Becton Dickinson's Biosciences business and was Becton Dickinson's Corporate Executive Officer for Strategy and Corporate Development. Bill currently also serves as Chairman at OpGen Inc, Omega Diagnostics Group PLC and CytoSMART Technologies, and had been the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Curetis until its combination with OpGen. He also currently sits on the Board of Paramit Corp. in Morgan Hill, California.

Bill has substantial corporate and commercial expertise and experience including fundraising, IPOs, mergers, acquisitions and divestment, with over $1 billion of fundraising and M&A transactions accomplished in the UK, Europe and the U.S.

He is active with his alma mater, Cornell University, mentoring life sciences startups there as a Senior Executive in Residence, and serves as an advisor to Altaris Capital Partners, a large U.S.-based healthcare private equity fund.

Matthew Walls, Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are delighted to welcome Bill to the Company and Board. Bill brings an international and U.S. focus to strengthen the Board and joins us at an exciting time as we prepare to execute the next steps in the Company's global growth strategy."

Enquiries:

GEN inCode UK Limited

Matthew Walls

Tel +44 (0)7887 501998

About GEN inCode:

GEN inCode is a UK company specializing in cardiovascular disease risk. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death and disability worldwide.

GEN inCode provides genetic risk assessment for the onset of cardiovascular disease. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a broad disease classification including coronary artery disease such as angina and myocardial infarction often referred to as 'heart attack'. CVD also includes stroke, heart failure, hypertension, venous thromboembolism and other vascular heart diseases. CVD is the leading cause of death and disability worldwide accounting for one in every four deaths in the United States. By 2030, the total global cost of CVD is set to rise from approximately US $863 billion in 2010 to US $1,044 billion and is both a major health issue and global economic burden.

GEN inCode's CE marked advanced invitro-diagnostic products provide genetic risk scores to enable patients, doctors and healthcare practitioners to assess and predict the onset of CVD. The Company's products and state-of-the-art, 'cloud-based' artificial intelligence reporting system help inform healthcare practitioners and patients of their CVD risk thereby enabling lifestyle and behavioural change alongside delivery of the most effective course of treatment.

GEN inCode UK Limited also operates business units in Europe and Latin America through GEN inCode S.L.U, and in the United States through GEN inCode U.S. Inc.

GEN inCode products help advise physicians and educate patients about their cardiovascular risk and lifestyle choice to prevent the onset of cardiovascular disease and improve patient outcomes.

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE GEN inCode UK Limited