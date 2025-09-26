GEEKCO ANNOUNCES AN EXTENSION OF ITS PRIVATE PLACEMENT

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Geekco Technologies Corporation (the "Corporation" or "Geekco") (TSXV: GKO) announces that it extends until October 29, 2025, its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for which, as announced on August 29, 2025, one tranche has already closed with the issuance of an aggregate of 2,150,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $107,500 out of a maximum of $400,000 (or 8,00,000 Units). Each Unit consists of one (1) Class A share of the share capital of the Corporation (each a "Common Share") and one (1) warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) additional Common Share at a price of $0.08 until three (3) years from their issuance date.

Geekco is positioned at the forefront of technological solutions that are evolving the new way of doing marketing while stimulating and energizing the economy of each city and each neighborhood by making consumers and shops interact like never before. Its Tell Me application allows users to discover businesses around them in real time using the interactive map, access exclusive rewards and even find a job. Shops thus increase their traffic and their visibility while recruiting their future employees. All this in the same app.

