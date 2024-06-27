Geek+ implements first Tote-to-Person project in Italy for pharmaceutical chain

DUSSELDORF, Germany, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ -- Geekplus, the global leader in mobile robot and smart logistics solutions, in collaboration with SSI Schaefer has implemented its Tote-to-Person solution in Italy for Dr. Max, one of Europe's leading pharmaceutical chains. This is the first Tote-to-Person deployment in Italy.

The solution, part of the Geekplus Goods-to-Person solution suite, combines an 8-meter-high shuttle robot for vertical storage with a fulfillment robot for fast picking. SSI Schaefer and Geekplus have already implemented similar smart logistics solutions in several of the pharmaceutical chain's European sites.

"Geekplus' mobile robots ensure quick and efficient replenishment of our broad product portfolio and thus optimize our order processing. Furthermore, the ergonomic workstations and intuitive software take a noticeable load off our employees – thus benefiting us twice over," said Dr. Max's Miguel Martins da Silva, Group Chief Supply Chain Officer.

Dr. Max sells medication along with an enormous selection of health and cosmetic products. This extensive portfolio poses major challenges for logistics. A 55-percent, year-over-year, increase in e-commerce revenue in 2023, put pressure on Dr. Max's aim to ensure the fastest possible delivery to end customers throughout Italy – either via home delivery or via click and collect pickup in pharmacies.

The new Dr. Max facility in Telgate is focused on pharmaceutical and cosmetics e-commerce fulfillment. This not only ensures efficient processes and a seamless supply chain, but also paves the way for future growth; the new warehouse will gradually handle pharmacy deliveries in addition to e-commerce orders.

"The combination of our robots with SSI Schaefer's components offers Dr. Max a variety of possibilities. Should the requirements change, the system can be customized at any time," said Wayne Tai, channel partner manager for EMEA, Geekplus. "Plus, the replication of Geekplus solutions throughout Dr. Max facilities is proof that warehouse automation with mobile robots is a winning strategy."

From automatic order start and picking directly into cartons to automated shipping preparation, including volume reduction and carton sealing, the e-commerce fulfillment center integrates a range of warehouse automation.

"It is important to us to flexibly tailor our solutions to the requirements of our customers. Thanks to the cooperation with Geekplus, we were able to implement a sustainable concept for Dr. Max that sets industry-wide standards and can be flexibly implemented at other sites," said SSI Schaefer project manager Oleg Rak.

