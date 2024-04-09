Geek+ awarded RBR innovation award for third time, named among globe's top robotics innovators

SAN DIEGO, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- Geekplus, the global leader in mobile robot and smart logistics solutions, has won an RBR50 Innovation Award, given annually by the Robot Business Review to recognize innovation in the mobile robotics industry. Geekplus has won its third RBR50 award for updates to the PopPick system, an extension of its flagship Shelf-to-Person solution.

The Geekplus modular Shelf-to-Person solution optimizes warehouse operations using mobile robots to transport shelves. Shelf-to-Person handles goods of all sizes while removing the need for infrastructure investment, making it the most flexible response to order fulfillment challenges.

Each PopPick station uses two retrieval arms and four presentation locations to present pickers with multiple 60-tote racks at one time, resulting in unrivaled throughput.

"We've seen high demand for PopPick in the retail and e-commerce space due to the need for increased throughput and efficiency. That high demand has resulted in multiple projects around the globe including large deployments with UPS Supply Chain Solutions in the United States," said Lit Fung, managing director at Geekplus. "The Robot Business Review's recognition of our Shelf-to-Person PopPick advancements is a welcome acknowledgement that we're on the right track."

Geekplus is committed to empowering customers with a range of reliable and innovative order fulfillment solutions that truly address each customer's unique business needs. Customers rely on the Shelf-to-Person system because it is cost-efficient, easy to use and can be swiftly implemented, with no fixed infrastructure.

"The incredible work of this year's RBR50 winners represents the cutting edge of robotics and raises the bar for the industry," said Steve Crowe, executive editor, robotics, of WTWH Media. "We look forward to celebrating all of the innovators at the inaugural RBR50 Gala during the Robotics Summit & Expo. Congratulations to the RBR50."

About Geekplus

Geekplus is a global leader in mobile robotics technologies. We develop innovative robotics solutions for order fulfilment. More than 1,000 global industry leaders use our solutions to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient automation for warehouses and supply chain management. Founded in 2015, Geekplus has over 1,500 employees, with offices in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.

About the RBR50

For more than 10 years now, the RBR50 Robotics Innovation Awards have recognized the most innovative and influential organizations in the robotics industry. All of the 2024 RBR50 Robotics Innovation Award winners will be celebrated at the Robotics Summit & Expo, which will be held on May 1-2 in Boston. Tickets for the inaugural RBR50 Gala can be purchased when registering for the Robotics Summit.

