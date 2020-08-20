Geek+ and Körber announce global partnership for AMR deployment

Geek+, a global AMR leader, and Körber , the global supply chain technology leader from software to materials handling automation, are pleased to announce the beginning of a global strategic partnership. Together, the two companies declare a joint commitment to provide businesses worldwide with Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) that can enable efficient, flexible, and smart logistics solutions.

With an already extensive portfolio of successful cases across industries and a wide variety of AI-driven robotics solutions applicable to different supply chain scenarios, Geek+ will make its technology available to Kӧrber's global customer base. Combining Kӧrber's capabilities for integration, advisory, and maintenance for robotics with Geek+, the partnership addresses the current market needs for technologies and strategies to effectively mitigate increasing supply chain complexities through the joint capabilities of AI, robotics, software and machine learning. This is particularly true in light of COVID-19, resulting in a multitude of challenges such as labor shortages, health risks, and unpredictable fluctuations in demand.

Hong Yu, CMO at Geek+ commented, "We are excited to be entering into our first global partnership and equally excited that it is with Körber. This partnership allows us to provide businesses worldwide with AMR solutions that can help realize flexible and efficient logistics operations. Having already experienced successful collaboration between Geek+ and Kӧrber within the Asia Pacific region, we are confident that this global partnership will lead to accelerated market expansion. Together, we are bringing the future of smart warehousing to companies worldwide."

In the past 5 years, Geek+ ability to deliver real value to its customers has led to international expansion and rapid growth. This includes the successful deployment of 10,000 AMRs globally in support of over 300 world-renowned customer brands. Geek+ robotic systems continuously demonstrate high effectiveness that helps its customers improve operational performance and drive improved business continuity.

"Körber's relationship with Geek+ is spurred by innovation," said Nishan Wijemanne, global leader for AMR Solutions at Körber. "Our ongoing global investments in the advancement of robotics brings a new level of performance to the warehouse floor. By collaborating with Geek+, Kӧrber provides the flexibility, adaptability and precision businesses need to conquer supply chain complexity today and beyond."

"With the right technologies and partner, businesses can turn today's supply chain complexities into a strategic differentiator with robotics," said John Santagate, vice president of robotics at Kӧrber Supply Chain – Software. "Be it the rise in consumer expectations, increasing product counts, supply network complexity, or growing distribution channels, Kӧrber's relationship with Geek+ empowers businesses to effectively integrate mobile robotics into their operation in the effort to revolutionize workflows across the globe."

The Körber Business Area Supply Chain is part of the international technology group Körber. This includes Aberle, Aberle Software, Cirrus Logistics, Cohesio Group, Consoveyo, DMLogic, HighJump, inconso, Otimis, Langhammer, Riantics and Voiteq. Körber has proven success with thousands of companies worldwide. All companies will officially transition to the brand name 'Kӧrber' in the fall of 2020.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable and highly-efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ counts 300 global customers and has deployed more than 10,000 robots worldwide. Geek+ is the only AMR provider that develops a full range of logistics robots covering all robotics categories and scenarios in both warehousing and factory environments. These include Goods-to-Person Picking, Bin-to-Person RoboShuttle System, Disinfection Robots, Sorting, Moving, Forklift, as well as fully integrated solutions for automated smart fulfillment centers and smart factories.

Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 800 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Germany, the UK, the US, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Capable of delivering not just software, but automation, voice, robotics, and materials handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. We are a global partner not just for today, but also as the needs of supply chains continue to evolve. Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

