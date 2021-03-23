Gear Energy Ltd. Announces Majority Redemption of Debentures

CALGARY, AB, March 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Gear Energy Ltd. (TSX: GXE) is pleased to announce that it has received notice that the holder of $9.3 million of its outstanding 7.0% Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures (the "Debentures") has elected to convert the Debentures at the conversion price of $0.32 per common share resulting in the issuance of 29.2 million common shares effective immediately. $3.4 million in Debentures remains outstanding.

