Gear Energy Ltd. Announces February Monthly Update to Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Gear Energy Ltd. ("Gear" or the "Company") (TSX: GXE) is pleased to announce that the new February 2021 monthly update can be accessed via the following link https://gearenergy.com/updates. Future updates will be disseminated each month via press release.

