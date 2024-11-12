Q3 2024 Revenue of $640 million , an increase of $25 million , or 4%, over Q3 2023.

Q3 2024 Adjusted EBITDA * of $39 million, in line with Q3 2023.

Q3 2024 Net income of $7 million or $0.28 per share compared with $8 million or $0.35 per share.

Q3 2024 Long-term debt, net of cash, reduced by $41 million in Q3 compared to Q2.

Q3 2024 Net operating working capital reduced by $25 million compared to Q2.

LASALLE, QC, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. ("GDI" or the "Company") (TSX: GDI) is pleased to announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

For the third quarter of 2024:

Revenue reached $640 million , an increase of $25 million , or 4%, over the third quarter of 2023, comprised of 5% growth from acquisitions and partially offset by 2% organic decline mainly attributable to the Technical Services segment.

, an increase of , or 4%, over the third quarter of 2023, comprised of 5% growth from acquisitions and partially offset by 2% organic decline mainly attributable to the Technical Services segment. Adjusted EBITDA * amounted to $39 million, in line with the third quarter of 2023.

amounted to $39 million, in line with the third quarter of 2023. Net income was $7 million compared to $8 million , a decrease of $1 million .

compared to , a decrease of . The long-term debt, net of cash, stood at $407 million as at September 30, 2024 , compared to $448 million as at June 30, 2024 , a reduction of $41 million .

as at , compared to as at , a reduction of . Net operating working capital was $277 million as at September 30, 2024 , compared to $302 million as at June 30, 2024 , a reduction of $25 million .

For the third quarters of 2024 and 2023, the business segments performed as follows:

(in millions of

Canadian dollars) Business Services Canada Business Services USA Technical Services Corporate and Other Consolidated 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue 145 146 222 185 264 269 9 15 640 615 Organic Growth (Decline) (1 %) 3 % (1 %) 0 % (6 %) 15 % 27 % 0 % (2 %) (1 %) Adjusted EBITDA* 12 14 14 14 20 16 (7) (5) 39 39 Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 8 % 10 % 6 % 8 % 8 % 6 % N/A N/A 6 % 6 %



For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024:

Revenue reached $1.9 billion , an increase of $108 million , or 6%, over the corresponding period of 2023, coming strictly from growth from acquisitions.

, an increase of , or 6%, over the corresponding period of 2023, coming strictly from growth from acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA* amounted to $100 million , a decrease of $6 million , or 6%, over the corresponding period of 2023.

, a decrease of , or 6%, over the corresponding period of 2023. Net income was $9 million compared to $13 million , a decrease of $4 million . The decrease is mainly due to lower operating income of $15 million , which is primarily attributable to an increase in amortization and depreciation expense of $10 million , partially offset by lower net finance expense of $7 million and lower income tax expense of $4 million .

compared to , a decrease of . The decrease is mainly due to lower operating income of , which is primarily attributable to an increase in amortization and depreciation expense of , partially offset by lower net finance expense of and lower income tax expense of . The long-term debt, net of cash, was at $407 million as at September 30, 2024 , compared to $417 million as at December 31, 2023 , a reduction of $10 million .

as at , compared to as at , a reduction of . Net operating working capital was $277 million as at September 30, 2024 , compared to $273 million as at December 31, 2023 , an increase of $4 million .

For the first three quarters of 2024 and 2023, the business segments performed as follows:

(in millions of

Canadian dollars) Business Services Canada Business Services USA Technical

Services Corporate and Other Consolidated 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue 435 432 668 541 775 785 45 57 1,923 1,815 Organic Growth (Decline) 1 % 1 % 3 % (1 %) (4 %) 28 % 14 % 8 % 0 % 11 % Adjusted EBITDA* 34 41 41 39 42 39 (17) (13) 100 106 Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 8 % 9 % 6 % 7 % 5 % 5 % N/A N/A 5 % 6 %



GDI's Business Services Canada segment recorded $145 million in revenue in the third quarter while generating $12 million in Adjusted EBITDA*, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin* of 8%. GDI's Business Services USA segment performed well in Q3 2024, recording revenue of $222 million and Adjusted EBITDA* of $14 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin* of 6%.

The Technical Services segment recorded revenue of $264 million and Adjusted EBITDA* of $20 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin* of 8%. Q3 is typically the Technical Services segment's seasonally strongest quarter.

Finally, GDI's Corporate and Other recorded revenue of $9 million compared to revenue of $15 million in Q3 2023, the decrease being attributable to the sale of the Superior janitorial products distribution business on April 1, 2024, which was partially offset by organic growth generated by GDI's chemical manufacturing business.

"I am very pleased with GDI's overall performance in Q3 Fiscal 2024," stated Mr. Claude Bigras, President & CEO of GDI. "Q3 Fiscal 2024 had one extra working day in Canada and the U.S. compared to Q3 Fiscal 2023, which represents approximately $3 million dollars in combined additional costs in our Business Services segments. Our Business Services Canada segment generated an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8% in Q3 Fiscal 2024 and has successfully managed to maintain a 100-200 basis point improvement in Adjusted EBITDA margin over the pre-COVID period. Slight organic decline was mainly due to the timing of contract wins and losses, however the outlook for organic growth is positive as the business enjoyed a number of contract wins in Q3 that are expected to start up in Q4 Fiscal 2024 and Q1 Fiscal 2025. Our Business Services USA segment also produced a slight organic revenue decline as quarter over quarter organic growth comparisons reflect the loss of the segment's largest client, the bulk of which occurred in Q1 of this year, which we have almost fully replaced with new business wins. Additionally, we continue to shed low margin business obtained in the Atalian acquisition which had an impact on Adjusted EBITDA margin during the quarter. Our Technical Services segment had a record quarter, with $264 million in revenue and $20 million of Adjusted EBITDA, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8%, an all-time high for this segment. The business segment has sharply rebounded from the weakness experienced in Q4 Fiscal 2023 and Q1 this year and the margin improvement initiatives that we began implementing in Q3 last year are starting to bear fruit. The Technical Services segment generated organic decline in the quarter as we focused on higher margin projects and growth in services revenues and the prior year's quarter recorded very strong organic growth. While Q3 is normally the seasonally strongest quarter for this business, we expect continued robust performance in this segment in the coming quarters.

"The outlook for all GDI's business segments remains positive for the remainder of the year. We have good momentum in our Business Services segments and our Technical Services business is generating excellent results. Our balance sheet is healthy, we reduced long term debt by $41 million during the quarter, we have a leverage ratio of approximately three times and have sufficient financial flexibility to support our growth objectives. Please note that Q4 Fiscal 2024 also has one extra working day as compared to Q4 Fiscal 2023 which should be taken into account when comparing quarters. I look forward to GDI's performance for the remainder of Fiscal 2024," concluded Mr. Bigras.

ABOUT GDI

GDI is a leading integrated commercial facility services provider which offers a range of services in Canada and the United States to owners and managers of a variety of facility types including office buildings, educational facilities, distribution centers, industrial facilities, healthcare establishments, stadiums and event venues, hotels, shopping centres, airports and other transportation facilities. GDI's commercial facility services capabilities include commercial janitorial and building maintenance, energy advisory and system optimization, the installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC-R, mechanical, electrical and building automation systems, as well as other complementary services such as janitorial products manufacturing and distribution. GDI's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: GDI). Additional information on GDI can be found on its website at www.gdi.com.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this MD&A may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward looking information may relate to GDI's future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may"; "will"; "should"; "expect"; "plan"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "intend"; "estimate"; "predict"; "potential"; "continue"; "foresee"; "ensure" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In particular, statements regarding GDI's future operating results and economic performance, and its objectives and strategies are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions including expected growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities, which GDI believes are reasonable as of the current date. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company, they may prove to be incorrect. It is impossible for GDI to predict with certainty the impact that the current economic uncertainties may have on future results. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties (described in the "Risk Factors" section) that could cause actual results to differ materially from what GDI currently expects. Namely, these factors include risks pertaining to unsuccessful implementation of the business strategy, changes to business structure, inherent operating risks from acquisition activity, failure to integrate an acquired company, decline in commercial real estate occupancy levels, increase in costs which cannot be passed on to customers, labour shortages, disruption in information technology systems and execution issues with Strategic IT projects, increases in interest rates, exchange rate fluctuations, deterioration in economic conditions, increase in competition, influence of the principal shareholders, loss of key or long-term customers, public procurement laws and regulations, legal proceedings, reputational damage, labour disputes, disputes with franchisees, environmental, social and governance("ESG") considerations, goodwill and long-lived assets impairment charges, tax matters, key employees, participation in multi-employer pension plans, legislation or other governmental action, cybersecurity, data confidentiality and data protection, and public perception of our environmental footprint, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While management may elect to, the Company is under no obligation and does not undertake to update or alter this information at any particular time, except as may be required by law.

Analyst Conference Call: November 13, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. (ET) Kindly note that Investors and Media representatives may attend as listeners only. Please use the following dial-in numbers to have access to the conference call by dialing 10 minutes before the beginning of the conference: North America Toll-Free: 1-800-990-4777 Local: 289-819-1299 (Toronto) or 514-400-3794 (Montreal) RapidConnect URL: https://emportal.ink/4eymlOT A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available November 20, 2024 by dialing: North America Toll-Free: 1-888-660-6345 Local: 289-819-1450 (Toronto) Confirmation Code: 65596 #



September 30, 2024 unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanied Management & Discussion Analysis are filed on www.sedarplus.ca.

__________________________________________________ * The terms "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" do not have standardized definitions prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization, transaction, reorganization and other costs, share-based compensation and strategic information technology projects configuration and customization costs. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenues. For more details and for a reconciliation of that measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, consult the "Segmented Information" tables at the end of this press release.

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars)



As at September 30, 2024 As at December 31, 2023 Assets



Current assets



Cash 31 17 Trade and other receivables and contract assets 590 571 Current tax assets 2 11 Inventories 34 42 Other financial assets 15 13 Prepaid expenses and other 13 11 Derivatives − 1 Total current assets 685 666 Non-current assets



Property, plant and equipment 126 127 Intangible assets 116 131 Goodwill 370 356 Other assets 17 12 Total non-current assets 629 626 Total assets 1,314 1,292 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



Current liabilities



Bank indebtedness − 14 Trade and other payables 307 298 Provisions 31 32 Contract liabilities 37 34 Current tax liabilities 7 2 Current portion of long-term debt 22 36 Total current liabilities 404 416 Non-current liabilities



Long-term debt 416 384 Other payables 7 5 Deferred tax liabilities 17 32 Total non-current liabilities 440 421 Shareholders' equity



Share capital 382 380 Retained earnings 77 68 Contributed surplus 3 2 Accumulated other comprehensive income 8 5 Total shareholders' equity 470 455 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,314 1,292



GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars, except for earnings per share)



Three-month periods ended September 30, Nine-month periods ended September 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023









Revenues 640 615 1,923 1,815









Cost of services 520 498 1,583 1,478 Selling and administrative expenses 84 80 247 238 Transaction, reorganization and other costs 1 − 4 2 Strategic information technology projects configuration and

customization costs − 2 1 4 Amortization of intangible assets 6 6 23 17 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 14 13 42 38 Operating income 15 16 23 38









Net finance expense 8 5 12 19 Income before income taxes 7 11 11 19









Income tax expense − 3 2 6 Net income 7 8 9 13









Other comprehensive income (loss)







(Losses) gains that are or may be reclassified to earnings:







Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations (4) 6 5 (1) Hedge of net investments in foreign operations, net of tax 8 (6) (1) 1 Cash flow hedges, effective portion of changes in fair value, net

of tax − − (1) (1)

4 − 3 (1)









Total comprehensive income 11 8 12 12



















Earnings per share:







Basic 0.28 0.35 0.37 0.55 Diluted 0.28 0.35 0.37 0.54



GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

Nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars, except for number of shares)



Share capital Retained

earnings Contributed

surplus Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income Total

Number (in thousands

of shares) Amount













Balance, January 1, 2023 23,414 379 49 4 7 439













Net income – – 13 – – 13 Other comprehensive loss – – – – (1) (1) Total comprehensive income for the period – – 13 – (1) 12











Transactions with owners of the Company:









Stock options exercised 94 2 – – – 2 Share-based compensation – – – 1 – 1 Shares repurchased for cancellation (98) (1) – (3) – (4)













Balance, September 30, 2023 23,410 380 62 2 6 450













Balance, January 1, 2024 23,414 380 68 2 5 455













Net income – – 9 – – 9 Other comprehensive income – – – – 3 3 Total comprehensive income for the period – – 9 – 3 12













Transactions with owners of the Company:









Stock options exercised 71 2 – – – 2 Share-based compensation – – – 1 – 1













Balance, September 30, 2024 23,485 382 77 3 8 470



GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars)

Nine-month periods ended September 30,

2024 2023





Cash flows from (used in) operating activities



Net income 9 13 Adjustments for:



Depreciation and amortization 65 55 Equity portion of share-based compensation 1 1 Net finance expense 12 19 Income tax expense 2 6 Income taxes paid 2 (13) Net changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities (3) (60) Net cash from operating activities 88 21





Cash flows from (used in) financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 246 319 Repayment of long-term debt (228) (269) Payment of lease liabilities (29) (24) Interest paid (23) (17) Other 1 (2) Net cash (used) from financing activities (33) 7





Cash flows (used in) from investing activities



Business acquisitions and disposal, net of cash acquired (7) (2) Additions to property, plant and equipment (13) (15) Additions to intangible assets (2) (3) Acquisition of other investments (4) – Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 2 1 Net cash used in investing activities (24) (19)





Foreign exchange loss on cash held in foreign currencies (3) –





Net change in cash 28 9





Cash (bank indebtedness), beginning of period:



Cash 17 7 Bank indebtedness (14) (10)

3 (3)





Cash, end of period:



Cash 31 7 Bank indebtedness – (1)

31 6



GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Segmented information

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars)



Three-month period ended September 30, 2024

Business

Services

Canada Business

Services USA Technical

Services Corporate

and Other Total











Recurring/contractual services 126 202 25 5 358 On-call services 10 20 80 – 110 Project – – 159 – 159 Manufacturing and distribution – – – 6 6 Other revenues 6 – – 1 7











Total external revenues 142 222 264 12 640 Inter-segment revenues 3 – – (3) – Revenues 145 222 264 9 640











Income (loss) before income taxes 10 11 10 (24) 7 Net finance expense – (2) (1) 11 8 Operating income (loss) 10 9 9 (13) 15 Depreciation and amortization 2 5 10 3 20 Transaction, reorganization, and other costs – – 1 – 1 Share-based compensation (1) – – – 3 3 Strategic information technology projects

configuration and customization costs – – – – – Adjusted EBITDA 12 14 20 (7) 39











Total assets 262 365 567 120 1,314 Total liabilities 71 118 259 396 844 Additions to property, plant and equipment 3 4 9 – 16 Additions to intangible assets – – – 1 1 Goodwill recorded on business acquisition (2) – – – – –

(1) Includes stock option, performance share unit and restricted share unit plans. (2) During the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, the goodwill was increased by foreign currency translation of $3.



GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Segmented information

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars)



Three-month period ended September 30, 2023

Business

Services

Canada Business

Services USA Technical

Services Corporate

and Other Total











Recurring/contractual services 125 177 21 3 326 On-call services 11 8 75 1 95 Project – – 173 – 173 Manufacturing and distribution – – – 14 14 Other revenues 7 – – – 7











Total external revenues 143 185 269 18 615 Inter-segment revenues 3 – – (3) – Revenues 146 185 269 15 615











Income (loss) before income taxes 11 8 6 (14) 11 Net finance expense – 2 1 2 5 Operating income (loss) 11 10 7 (12) 16 Depreciation and amortization 3 4 9 3 19 Transaction, reorganization, and other costs – – – – – Share-based compensation (1) – – – 2 2 Strategic information technology projects

configuration and customization costs – – – 2 2 Adjusted EBITDA 14 14 16 (5) 39











Total assets (2) 267 359 544 122 1,292 Total liabilities (2) 69 109 253 406 837 Additions to property, plant and equipment 2 2 6 1 11

(1) Includes stock option, performance share unit and restricted share unit plans. (2) As at December 31, 2023.



GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Segmented information

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars)



Nine-month period ended September 30, 2024

Business

Services

Canada Business

Services USA Technical

Services Corporate

and Other (1) Total











Recurring/contractual services 379 605 87 15 1,086 On-call services 28 63 220 3 314 Project – – 468 – 468 Manufacturing and distribution – – – 35 35 Other revenues 19 – – 1 20











Total external revenues 426 668 775 54 1,923 Inter-segment revenues 9 – – (9) – Revenues 435 668 775 45 1,923











Income (loss) before income taxes 26 22 12 (49) 11 Net finance expense – (1) – 13 12 Operating income (loss) 26 21 12 (36) 23 Depreciation and amortization 8 19 28 10 65 Transaction, reorganization, and other costs – 1 2 1 4 Share-based compensation (1) – – – 7 7 Strategic information technology projects

configuration and customization costs – – – 1 1 Adjusted EBITDA 34 41 42 (17) 100











Total assets 262 365 567 120 1,314 Total liabilities 71 118 259 396 844 Additions to property, plant and equipment 6 10 25 3 44 Additions to intangible assets – 1 3 2 6 Goodwill recorded on business acquisition (2) – 10 2 – 12

(1) Includes stock option, performance share unit and restricted share unit plans. (2) During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, the goodwill was also increased by foreign currency translation for $3.



GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.





Nine-month period ended September 30, 2023

Business

Services

Canada Business

Services USA Technical

Services Corporate

and Other Total











Recurring/contractual services 370 513 63 14 960 On-call services 33 28 222 4 287 Project – – 500 – 500 Manufacturing and distribution – – – 47 47 Other revenues 20 – – 1 21











Total external revenues 423 541 785 66 1,815 Inter-segment revenues 9 – – (9) – Revenues 432 541 785 57 1,815











Income (loss) before income taxes 33 24 9 (47) 19 Net finance expense – 3 4 12 19 Operating income (loss) 33 27 13 (35) 38 Depreciation and amortization 8 12 25 10 55 Transaction, reorganization, and other costs – – 1 1 2 Share-based compensation (1) – – – 7 7 Strategic information technology projects

configuration and customization costs – – – 4 4 Adjusted EBITDA 41 39 39 (13) 106











Total assets (2) 267 359 544 122 1,292 Total liabilities (2) 69 109 253 406 837 Additions to property, plant and equipment 6 7 19 6 38 Additions to intangible assets – – 1 3 4 Goodwill recorded on business acquisition – – 2 – 2

(1) Includes stock option, performance share unit and restricted share unit plans. (2) As at December 31, 2023.



GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Business acquisition

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data)

Acquisition date Company acquired Location Segment reporting Purchase price allocation status 2024 Acquisitions April 1, 2024

Hussmann Canada Inc. ("Hussmann")

Dartmouth, Nova

Scotia

Technical

Services Preliminary May 1, 2024

Jade Opco, LLC, doing business

as Paramount Building Solutions

("Paramount") Phoenix, Arizona Business

Services USA Preliminary









June 1, 2024 RYCOM Corporation ("RYCOM") Toronto, Ontario Technical

Services Preliminary 2023 Acquisitions June 1, 2023 React Technical, Inc. ("React") New York, New York Technical

Services Completed November 1, 2023 La Financière Atalian ("Atalian") Multi-sites in USA Business

Services USA Completed



GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Consolidated Financial Position

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data)

(in millions of Canadian dollars) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023

















Net operating capital:



Trade and other receivables and contract assets 590 571





Inventories 34 42 Other financial assets 15 13 Prepaid expenses and other 13 11 Trade and other payables and provisions (338) (330) Contract liabilities (37) (34) Net operating working capital 277 273





Long-term debt, including current portion, net of Cash (bank indebtedness):



Cash, net of bank indebtedness 31 3 Long-term debt, including current portion (438) (420) Long-term debt, including current portion, net of Cash (bank indebtedness) (407) (417)





Other financial position accounts:



Property, plant and equipment 126 127 Intangible assets 116 131 Goodwill 370 356 Other assets 17 12 Other payables (7) (5) Derivatives ‒ 1 Net current tax (liabilities) assets (5) 9 Net deferred tax liabilities (17) (32)



GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Supplementary Quarterly Financial Information Three-month periods

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data)

Three months ended













(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data) (1) September 2024

June 2024

March 2024

December 2023 Revenue 640

639

644

622 Operating income 15

10

(2)

9 Depreciation and amortization 20

19

26

22 Transaction, reorganization and other costs 1

2

1

2 Share-based compensation 3

2

2

2 Strategic information technology projects

configuration and customization costs ‒

1

1

2 Adjusted EBITDA 39

34

28

37 Net income for the period 7

2

‒

6 Earnings per share













Basic 0.28

0.07

0.02

0.26 Diluted 0.28

0.07

0.02

0.25

Three months ended













(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data) (1) September 2023

June 2023

March 2023

December 2022 Revenue 615

609

591

588 Operating income 16

10

12

15 Depreciation and amortization 19

19

17

22 Transaction, reorganization and other costs ‒

1

1

1 Share-based compensation 2

3

2

3 Strategic information technology projects

configuration and customization costs 2

1

1

1 Adjusted EBITDA 39

34

33

42 Net income for the period 8

1

4

10 Earnings per share













Basic 0.35

0.04

0.15

0.41 Diluted 0.35

0.04

0.15

0.40





(1) The differences between the quarters are mainly the results of business acquisitions, as well as seasonality in the Technical Services segment. The quarters from December 2022 to June 2023 were also favorably impacted from COVID-19 related additional services that were rendered by our Business Services business, which continuously decreased each quarter.

SOURCE GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.

For more information, please contact: Investors, Analysts and Media, David Hinchey, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development Telephone: 514.937.1851, Email: [email protected]