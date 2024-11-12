GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. Releases its Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 Français

Nov 12, 2024, 17:23 ET

  • Q3 2024 Revenue of $640 million, an increase of $25 million, or 4%, over Q3 2023.
  • Q3 2024 Adjusted EBITDA* of $39 million, in line with Q3 2023.
  • Q3 2024 Net income of $7 million or $0.28 per share compared with $8 million or $0.35 per share.
  • Q3 2024 Long-term debt, net of cash, reduced by $41 million in Q3 compared to Q2.
  • Q3 2024 Net operating working capital reduced by $25 million compared to Q2.

LASALLE, QC, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. ("GDI" or the "Company") (TSX: GDI) is pleased to announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

For the third quarter of 2024:

  • Revenue reached $640 million, an increase of $25 million, or 4%, over the third quarter of 2023, comprised of 5% growth from acquisitions and partially offset by 2% organic decline mainly attributable to the Technical Services segment.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* amounted to $39 million, in line with the third quarter of 2023.
  • Net income was $7 million compared to $8 million, a decrease of $1 million.
  • The long-term debt, net of cash, stood at $407 million as at September 30, 2024, compared to $448 million as at June 30, 2024, a reduction of $41 million.
  • Net operating working capital was $277 million as at September 30, 2024, compared to $302 million as at June 30, 2024, a reduction of $25 million.

For the third quarters of 2024 and 2023, the business segments performed as follows:

(in millions of 
Canadian dollars)

Business Services

Canada

Business Services

USA

Technical Services

Corporate and

Other

Consolidated

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue

145

146

222

185

264

269

9

15

640

615

Organic Growth (Decline)

(1 %)

3 %

(1 %)

0 %

(6 %)

15 %

27 %

0 %

(2 %)

(1 %)

Adjusted EBITDA*

12

14

14

14

20

16

(7)

(5)

39

39

Adjusted EBITDA Margin*

8 %

10 %

6 %

8 %

8 %

6 %

N/A

N/A

6 %

6 %


For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024:

  • Revenue reached $1.9 billion, an increase of $108 million, or 6%, over the corresponding period of 2023, coming strictly from growth from acquisitions.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* amounted to $100 million, a decrease of $6 million, or 6%, over the corresponding period of 2023.
  • Net income was $9 million compared to $13 million, a decrease of $4 million. The decrease is mainly due to lower operating income of $15 million, which is primarily attributable to an increase in amortization and depreciation expense of $10 million, partially offset by lower net finance expense of $7 million and lower income tax expense of $4 million.
  • The long-term debt, net of cash, was at $407 million as at September 30, 2024, compared to $417 million as at December 31, 2023, a reduction of $10 million.
  • Net operating working capital was $277 million as at September 30, 2024, compared to $273 million as at December 31, 2023, an increase of $4 million.

For the first three quarters of 2024 and 2023, the business segments performed as follows:

(in millions of 
Canadian dollars)

Business Services

Canada

Business Services

USA

Technical
Services

Corporate and

Other

Consolidated

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue

435

432

668

541

775

785

45

57

1,923

1,815

Organic Growth (Decline)

1 %

1 %

3 %

(1 %)

(4 %)

28 %

14 %

8 %

0 %

11 %

Adjusted EBITDA*

34

41

41

39

42

39

(17)

(13)

100

106

Adjusted EBITDA Margin*

8 %

9 %

6 %

7 %

5 %

5 %

N/A

N/A

5 %

6 %


GDI's Business Services Canada segment recorded $145 million in revenue in the third quarter while generating $12 million in Adjusted EBITDA*, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin* of 8%. GDI's Business Services USA segment performed well in Q3 2024, recording revenue of $222 million and Adjusted EBITDA* of $14 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin* of 6%.

The Technical Services segment recorded revenue of $264 million and Adjusted EBITDA* of $20 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin* of 8%. Q3 is typically the Technical Services segment's seasonally strongest quarter.

Finally, GDI's Corporate and Other recorded revenue of $9 million compared to revenue of $15 million in Q3 2023, the decrease being attributable to the sale of the Superior janitorial products distribution business on April 1, 2024, which was partially offset by organic growth generated by GDI's chemical manufacturing business.

"I am very pleased with GDI's overall performance in Q3 Fiscal 2024," stated Mr. Claude Bigras, President & CEO of GDI. "Q3 Fiscal 2024 had one extra working day in Canada and the U.S. compared to Q3 Fiscal 2023, which represents approximately $3 million dollars in combined additional costs in our Business Services segments. Our Business Services Canada segment generated an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8% in Q3 Fiscal 2024 and has successfully managed to maintain a 100-200 basis point improvement in Adjusted EBITDA margin over the pre-COVID period. Slight organic decline was mainly due to the timing of contract wins and losses, however the outlook for organic growth is positive as the business enjoyed a number of contract wins in Q3 that are expected to start up in Q4 Fiscal 2024 and Q1 Fiscal 2025. Our Business Services USA segment also produced a slight organic revenue decline as quarter over quarter organic growth comparisons reflect the loss of the segment's largest client, the bulk of which occurred in Q1 of this year, which we have almost fully replaced with new business wins. Additionally, we continue to shed low margin business obtained in the Atalian acquisition which had an impact on Adjusted EBITDA margin during the quarter. Our Technical Services segment had a record quarter, with $264 million in revenue and $20 million of Adjusted EBITDA, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8%, an all-time high for this segment. The business segment has sharply rebounded from the weakness experienced in Q4 Fiscal 2023 and Q1 this year and the margin improvement initiatives that we began implementing in Q3 last year are starting to bear fruit. The Technical Services segment generated organic decline in the quarter as we focused on higher margin projects and growth in services revenues and the prior year's quarter recorded very strong organic growth. While Q3 is normally the seasonally strongest quarter for this business, we expect continued robust performance in this segment in the coming quarters.

"The outlook for all GDI's business segments remains positive for the remainder of the year. We have good momentum in our Business Services segments and our Technical Services business is generating excellent results. Our balance sheet is healthy, we reduced long term debt by $41 million during the quarter, we have a leverage ratio of approximately three times and have sufficient financial flexibility to support our growth objectives. Please note that Q4 Fiscal 2024 also has one extra working day as compared to Q4 Fiscal 2023 which should be taken into account when comparing quarters. I look forward to GDI's performance for the remainder of Fiscal 2024," concluded Mr. Bigras.

ABOUT GDI

GDI is a leading integrated commercial facility services provider which offers a range of services in Canada and the United States to owners and managers of a variety of facility types including office buildings, educational facilities, distribution centers, industrial facilities, healthcare establishments, stadiums and event venues, hotels, shopping centres, airports and other transportation facilities. GDI's commercial facility services capabilities include commercial janitorial and building maintenance, energy advisory and system optimization, the installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC-R, mechanical, electrical and building automation systems, as well as other complementary services such as janitorial products manufacturing and distribution. GDI's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: GDI). Additional information on GDI can be found on its website at www.gdi.com.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this MD&A may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward looking information may relate to GDI's future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may"; "will"; "should"; "expect"; "plan"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "intend"; "estimate"; "predict"; "potential"; "continue"; "foresee"; "ensure" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In particular, statements regarding GDI's future operating results and economic performance, and its objectives and strategies are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions including expected growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities, which GDI believes are reasonable as of the current date. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company, they may prove to be incorrect. It is impossible for GDI to predict with certainty the impact that the current economic uncertainties may have on future results. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties (described in the "Risk Factors" section) that could cause actual results to differ materially from what GDI currently expects. Namely, these factors include risks pertaining to unsuccessful implementation of the business strategy, changes to business structure, inherent operating risks from acquisition activity, failure to integrate an acquired company, decline in commercial real estate occupancy levels, increase in costs which cannot be passed on to customers, labour shortages, disruption in information technology systems and execution issues with Strategic IT projects, increases in interest rates, exchange rate fluctuations, deterioration in economic conditions, increase in competition, influence of the principal shareholders, loss of key or long-term customers, public procurement laws and regulations, legal proceedings, reputational damage, labour disputes, disputes with franchisees, environmental, social and governance("ESG") considerations, goodwill and long-lived assets impairment charges, tax matters, key employees, participation in multi-employer pension plans, legislation or other governmental action, cybersecurity, data confidentiality and data protection, and public perception of our environmental footprint, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While management may elect to, the Company is under no obligation and does not undertake to update or alter this information at any particular time, except as may be required by law.  

Analyst Conference Call:

November 13, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. (ET)

Kindly note that Investors and Media representatives may attend as listeners only.

Please use the following dial-in numbers to have access to the conference call by dialing 10 minutes before the beginning of the conference:

North America Toll-Free: 1-800-990-4777

Local: 289-819-1299 (Toronto) or 514-400-3794 (Montreal)

RapidConnect URL: https://emportal.ink/4eymlOT

 

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available November 20, 2024 by dialing:

North America Toll-Free: 1-888-660-6345

Local: 289-819-1450 (Toronto)

Confirmation Code: 65596 #


September 30, 2024 unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanied Management & Discussion Analysis are filed on www.sedarplus.ca.

* The terms "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" do not have standardized definitions prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization, transaction, reorganization and other costs, share-based compensation and strategic information technology projects configuration and customization costs. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenues. For more details and for a reconciliation of that measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, consult the "Segmented Information" tables at the end of this press release.

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars)

As at September 30,

2024

As at December 31,

2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash

31

17

Trade and other receivables and contract assets

590

571

Current tax assets

2

11

Inventories

34

42

Other financial assets

15

13

Prepaid expenses and other

13

11

Derivatives

1

Total current assets

685

666

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

126

127

Intangible assets

116

131

Goodwill

370

356

Other assets

17

12

Total non-current assets

629

626

Total assets

1,314

1,292

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current liabilities

Bank indebtedness

14

Trade and other payables

307

298

Provisions

31

32

Contract liabilities

37

34

Current tax liabilities

7

2

Current portion of long-term debt

22

36

Total current liabilities

404

416

Non-current liabilities

Long-term debt

416

384

Other payables

7

5

Deferred tax liabilities

17

32

Total non-current liabilities

440

421

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

382

380

Retained earnings

77

68

Contributed surplus

3

2

Accumulated other comprehensive income

8

5

Total shareholders' equity

470

455

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

1,314

1,292


GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars, except for earnings per share)

Three-month periods

ended

 September 30,

Nine-month periods

ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023





Revenues

640

615

1,923

1,815





Cost of services

520

498

1,583

1,478

Selling and administrative expenses

84

80

247

238

Transaction, reorganization and other costs

1

4

2

Strategic information technology projects configuration and
customization costs

2

1

4

Amortization of intangible assets

6

6

23

17

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

14

13

42

38

Operating income

15

16

23

38





Net finance expense

8

5

12

19

Income before income taxes

7

11

11

19





Income tax expense

3

2

6

Net income

7

8

9

13





Other comprehensive income (loss)



  (Losses) gains that are or may be reclassified to earnings:



Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations

(4)

6

5

(1)

Hedge of net investments in foreign operations, net of tax

8

(6)

(1)

1

Cash flow hedges, effective portion of changes in fair value, net
     of tax

(1)

(1)

4

3

(1)





Total comprehensive income

11

8

12

12










Earnings per share:



Basic

0.28

0.35

0.37

0.55

Diluted

0.28

0.35

0.37

0.54


GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
Nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars, except for number of shares)

Share capital

Retained
earnings

 

Contributed
surplus

 

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income

Total

Number

(in thousands
of shares)

Amount







Balance, January 1, 2023

23,414

379

49

4

7

439







Net income

13

13

Other comprehensive loss

(1)

(1)

Total comprehensive income for the period

13

(1)

12






Transactions with owners of the Company:




Stock options exercised

94

2

2

Share-based compensation

1

1

Shares repurchased for cancellation

(98)

(1)

(3)

(4)







Balance, September 30, 2023

23,410

380

62

2

6

450







Balance, January 1, 2024

23,414

380

68

2

5

455







Net income

9

9

Other comprehensive income

3

3

Total comprehensive income for the period

9

3

12







Transactions with owners of the Company:




Stock options exercised

71

2

2

Share-based compensation

1

1







Balance, September 30, 2024

23,485

382

77

3

8

470


GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars)

Nine-month periods ended September 30,

2024

2023



Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

Net income

9

13

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortization

65

55

Equity portion of share-based compensation

1

1

Net finance expense

12

19

Income tax expense

2

6

Income taxes paid

2

(13)

Net changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities

(3)

(60)

Net cash from operating activities

88

21



Cash flows from (used in) financing activities

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt                                                              

246

319

Repayment of long-term debt

(228)

(269)

Payment of lease liabilities

(29)

(24)

Interest paid

(23)

(17)

Other

1

(2)

Net cash (used) from financing activities

(33)

7



Cash flows (used in) from investing activities

Business acquisitions and disposal, net of cash acquired

(7)

(2)

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(13)

(15)

Additions to intangible assets

(2)

(3)

Acquisition of other investments

(4)

Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment

2

1

Net cash used in investing activities

(24)

(19)



Foreign exchange loss on cash held in foreign currencies

(3)




Net change in cash

28

9



Cash (bank indebtedness), beginning of period:

Cash

17

7

Bank indebtedness

(14)

(10)

3

(3)



Cash, end of period:

Cash

31

7

Bank indebtedness

(1)

31

6


GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.
Segmented information
(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars)

Three-month period ended September 30, 2024

Business
Services
Canada

Business
Services

USA

Technical
Services

Corporate
and Other 

     Total






Recurring/contractual services

126

202

25

5

358

On-call services

10

20

80

110

Project

159

159

Manufacturing and distribution

6

6

Other revenues

6

1

7






Total external revenues

142

222

264

12

640

Inter-segment revenues

3

(3)

Revenues

145

222

264

9

640






Income (loss) before income taxes

10

11

10

(24)

7

Net finance expense

(2)

(1)

11

8

Operating income (loss)

10

9

9

(13)

15

Depreciation and amortization

2

5

10

3

20

Transaction, reorganization, and other costs

1

1

Share-based compensation (1)

3

3

Strategic information technology projects
     configuration and customization costs

Adjusted EBITDA

12

14

20

(7)

39






Total assets

262

365

567

120

1,314

Total liabilities

71

118

259

396

844

Additions to property, plant and equipment

3

4

9

16

Additions to intangible assets

1

1

Goodwill recorded on business acquisition (2)

(1)

Includes stock option, performance share unit and restricted share unit plans.

(2)

During the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, the goodwill was increased by foreign currency translation of $3.


GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.
Segmented information
(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars) 

Three-month period ended September 30, 2023

Business
Services
Canada

Business
Services

USA

Technical
Services

Corporate
and Other 

     Total






Recurring/contractual services

125

177

21

3

326

On-call services

11

8

75

1

95

Project

173

173

Manufacturing and distribution

14

14

Other revenues

7

7






Total external revenues

143

185

269

18

615

Inter-segment revenues

3

(3)

Revenues

146

185

269

15

615






Income (loss) before income taxes

11

8

6

(14)

11

Net finance expense

2

1

2

5

Operating income (loss)

11

10

7

(12)

16

Depreciation and amortization

3

4

9

3

19

Transaction, reorganization, and other costs

Share-based compensation (1)

2

2

Strategic information technology projects
     configuration and customization costs

2

2

Adjusted EBITDA

14

14

16

(5)

39






Total assets (2)

267

359

544

122

1,292

Total liabilities (2)

69

109

253

406

837

Additions to property, plant and equipment

2

2

6

1

11

(1)

Includes stock option, performance share unit and restricted share unit plans.

(2)

As at December 31, 2023.


GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.
Segmented information
(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars) 

Nine-month period ended September 30, 2024

Business
Services
Canada

Business
Services

USA

Technical
Services

Corporate
and Other (1)

     Total






Recurring/contractual services

379

605

87

15

1,086

On-call services

28

63

220

3

314

Project

468

468

Manufacturing and distribution

35

35

Other revenues

19

1

20






Total external revenues

426

668

775

54

1,923

Inter-segment revenues

9

(9)

Revenues

435

668

775

45

1,923






Income (loss) before income taxes

26

22

12

(49)

11

Net finance expense

(1)

13

12

Operating income (loss)

26

21

12

(36)

23

Depreciation and amortization

8

19

28

10

65

Transaction, reorganization, and other costs

1

2

1

4

Share-based compensation (1)

7

7

Strategic information technology projects
     configuration and customization costs

1

1

Adjusted EBITDA

34

41

42

(17)

100






Total assets

262

365

567

120

1,314

Total liabilities

71

118

259

396

844

Additions to property, plant and equipment

6

10

25

3

44

Additions to intangible assets

1

3

2

6

Goodwill recorded on business acquisition (2)

10

2

12

(1)

Includes stock option, performance share unit and restricted share unit plans.

(2)

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, the goodwill was also increased by foreign currency translation for $3.


GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Nine-month period ended September 30, 2023

Business
Services
Canada

Business
Services

USA

Technical
Services

Corporate
and Other

     Total






Recurring/contractual services

370

513

63

14

960

On-call services

33

28

222

4

287

Project

500

500

Manufacturing and distribution

47

47

Other revenues

20

1

21






Total external revenues

423

541

785

66

1,815

Inter-segment revenues

9

(9)

Revenues

432

541

785

57

1,815






Income (loss) before income taxes

33

24

9

(47)

19

Net finance expense

3

4

12

19

Operating income (loss)

33

27

13

(35)

38

Depreciation and amortization

8

12

25

10

55

Transaction, reorganization, and other costs

1

1

2

Share-based compensation (1)

7

7

Strategic information technology projects
     configuration and customization costs

4

4

Adjusted EBITDA

41

39

39

(13)

106






Total assets (2)

267

359

544

122

1,292

Total liabilities (2)

69

109

253

406

837

Additions to property, plant and equipment

6

7

19

6

38

Additions to intangible assets

1

3

4

Goodwill recorded on business acquisition

2

2

(1)

Includes stock option, performance share unit and restricted share unit plans. 

(2)

As at December 31, 2023.


GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.
Business acquisition
(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data)

Acquisition

date

Company acquired

Location

Segment

reporting

Purchase price

allocation status

2024 Acquisitions

 

April 1, 2024


Hussmann Canada Inc.

("Hussmann")


Dartmouth, Nova
Scotia


Technical
Services

 

Preliminary

 

May 1, 2024


Jade Opco, LLC, doing business
as Paramount Building Solutions
("Paramount")

 

Phoenix, Arizona

 

Business
Services USA

 

Preliminary





June 1, 2024

RYCOM Corporation ("RYCOM")

Toronto, Ontario

Technical
Services

Preliminary

2023 Acquisitions

June 1, 2023

React Technical, Inc. ("React")

New York, New York

Technical
Services

Completed

November 1,

2023

La Financière Atalian ("Atalian")

Multi-sites in USA

Business
Services USA

Completed


GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.
Consolidated Financial Position
(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data)

(in millions of Canadian dollars)

September 30,

December 31,

2024

2023









Net operating capital:

Trade and other receivables and contract assets

590

571



Inventories

34

42

Other financial assets

15

13

Prepaid expenses and other

13

11

Trade and other payables and provisions

(338)

(330)

Contract liabilities

(37)

(34)

    Net operating working capital

277

273



Long-term debt, including current portion, net of Cash (bank indebtedness): 

    Cash, net of bank indebtedness

31

3

    Long-term debt, including current portion

(438)

(420)

    Long-term debt, including current portion, net of Cash (bank indebtedness)

(407)

(417)



Other financial position accounts: 

Property, plant and equipment

126

127

Intangible assets

116

131

Goodwill

370

356

Other assets

17

12

Other payables

(7)

(5)

Derivatives

1

Net current tax (liabilities) assets

(5)

9

Net deferred tax liabilities

(17)

(32)


GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.
Supplementary Quarterly Financial Information Three-month periods
(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data)

Three months ended






(in millions of Canadian dollars,

except per share data) (1)

September

2024

June

2024

March

2024

December

2023

Revenue

640

639

644

622

Operating income

15

10

(2)

9

Depreciation and amortization

20

19

26

22

Transaction, reorganization and other costs

1

2

1

2

Share-based compensation

3

2

2

2

Strategic information technology projects        
     configuration and customization costs


1

1

2

Adjusted EBITDA

39

34

28

37

Net income for the period

7

2


6

Earnings per share








   Basic

0.28

0.07

0.02

0.26

   Diluted

0.28

0.07

0.02

0.25

Three months ended






(in millions of Canadian dollars,

except per share data) (1)

September

2023

June

2023

March

2023

December

2022

Revenue

615

609

591

588

Operating income

16

10

12

15

Depreciation and amortization

19

19

17

22

Transaction, reorganization and other costs


1

1

1

Share-based compensation

2

3

2

3

Strategic information technology projects        
     configuration and customization costs

2

1

1

1

Adjusted EBITDA

39

34

33

42

Net income for the period

8

1

4

10

Earnings per share








   Basic

0.35

0.04

0.15

0.41

   Diluted

0.35

0.04

0.15

0.40


(1)

The differences between the quarters are mainly the results of business acquisitions, as well as seasonality in the Technical Services segment. The quarters from December 2022 to June 2023 were also favorably impacted from COVID-19 related additional services that were rendered by our Business Services business, which continuously decreased each quarter.

