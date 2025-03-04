GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. Releases its Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Year Ended December 31, 2024

Q4 2024 revenue of $634 million , an increase of $12 million , or 2%, over Q4 2023.

Q4 2024 Adjusted EBITDA * of $ 38 million , representing an Adjusted EBITDA* margin of 6%.

Q4 2024 net income of $ 23 million or $1.00 per share compared with $6 million or $0.26 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Q4 2024 decrease in long-term debt, net of cash*, of $36 million .

Q4 2024 decrease in net operating working capital* of $19 million .

2024 revenue of $2.56 billion , an increase of $118 million or 5% over 2023.

2024 Adjusted EBITDA* of $137 million , a decrease of $6 million , or 4%, over 2023.

2024 net income of $32 million or $1.37 per share compared with $19 million or $0.80 per share in 2023.

LASALLE, QC, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. ("GDI" or the "Company") (TSX: GDI) is pleased to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2024.

For the fourth quarter of 2024:

Revenue reached $634 million , an increase of $12 million, or 2%, over the fourth quarter of 2023, comprised of 2 % growth from acquisition, 1% growth from foreign currency translation, partially offset by an organic decline of 2%.

, an increase of million, or 2%, over the fourth quarter of 2023, comprised of 2 % growth from acquisition, 1% growth from foreign currency translation, partially offset by an organic decline of 2%. Adjusted EBITDA * amounted to $38 million , representing an Adjusted EBITDA* margin of 6%.

amounted to , representing an Adjusted EBITDA* margin of 6%. Net income was $23 million or $1.00 per share compared to $6 million or $0.26 per share in Q4 2023. The increase of net income is mainly explained by the gain on business disposals recorded in the year.

or per share compared to or per share in Q4 2023. The increase of net income is mainly explained by the gain on business disposals recorded in the year. Long-term debt, net of cash* decreased by $36 million in the quarter. The decrease is mainly attributable to business disposal as well as cash flow from operations generated in the quarter. This decrease was partially offset by an increase of $19 million from the appreciation of the U.S. dollar relative to the Canadian dollar.

in the quarter. The decrease is mainly attributable to business disposal as well as cash flow from operations generated in the quarter. This decrease was partially offset by an increase of from the appreciation of the U.S. dollar relative to the Canadian dollar. Net operating working capital* reduction of $19 million in the quarter.

For the fourth quarters of 2024 and 2023, the business segments performed as follows:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) Business Services

Canada Business Services

USA Technical

Services Corporate and

Other Consolidated 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue 150 146 217 215 257 239 10 22 634 622 Organic Growth (Decline) 3 % 1 % (10 %) 10 % 4 % (5 %) (14 %) 22 % (2 %) 2 % Adjusted EBITDA* 12 13 14 16 18 14 (6) (6) 38 37 Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 8 % 9 % 6 % 7 % 7 % 6 % N/A N/A 6 % 6 %

For the year ended December 31, 2024:

Revenue reached $2.56 billion , an increase of $118 million , or 5%, compared to 2023 which is mostly attributable to the effect of business acquisitions and disposals.

, an increase of , or 5%, compared to 2023 which is mostly attributable to the effect of business acquisitions and disposals. Adjusted EBITDA * amounted to $137 million , a decrease of $6 million, or 4%, compared to 2023.

amounted to , a decrease of $6 million, or 4%, compared to 2023. Net income was $32 million or $1.37 per share compared to $19 million or $0.80 per share in 2023. The increase of net income is mainly explained by the gain on business disposals recorded in the year.

For the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, the business segments performed as follows:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) Business Services

Canada Business Services

USA Technical

Services Corporate and

Other Consolidated 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue 585 578 883 756 1,032 1,024 55 79 2,555 2,437 Organic Growth (Decline) 1 % 1 % 0 % 2 % (2 %) 18 % 6 % 10 % (1 %) 8 % Adjusted EBITDA* 46 54 55 55 60 53 (24) (19) 137 143 Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 8 % 9 % 6 % 7 % 6 % 5 % N/A N/A 5 % 6 %

GDI's Business Services Canada segment recorded $150 million in revenue while generating $12 million in Adjusted EBITDA*, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin* of 8%. GDI's Business Services USA segment recorded revenue of $217 million and Adjusted EBITDA* of 14$ million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin* of 6%. Business Services USA experienced an organic revenue decline due to the loss of the segment's largest client at the end of Q1 2024. This loss had been mostly mitigated by new customers wins in the previous quarters. However, revenue generated by one new customer fluctuates based on the volume of recurring project work which was lower in Q4. Additionally, as announced in Q3 2024, Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter in GDI's Business Service segments was approximately $3 million dollars lower on a combined basis as there was one extra working day in the quarter compared to Q4 2023.

The Technical Services segment recorded revenue of $257 million and Adjusted EBITDA* of $18 million, up by $4 million compared to Q3 2024, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin* of 7% compared to 6% in Q3 2024. The segment experienced an organic revenue growth of 4% and growth of 3% from acquisitions.

Finally, GDI's Corporate and Other segment recorded revenue of $10 million compared to revenue of $22 million in Q4 2023, with comparable negative Adjusted EBITDA* of $6 million in both quarters. The decline in revenue is primarily attributable to business divestitures during Fiscal 2024.

"I am satisfied with GDI's performance in Q4 2024," stated Claude Bigras, President & CEO of GDI. "We generated $634 million in revenue and $38 million in Adjusted EBITDA, despite the extra working day impact of approximately $3 million in our Business Services segments on a quarter over quarter basis. Our Business Services Canada segment delivered healthy organic growth while maintaining an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8%, which was in-line with the other three quarters of fiscal 2024. Despite the challenges that the commercial real estate industry experienced in 2024, our Business Services Canada platform demonstrated its ability to deliver solid and stable results. Our Business Services USA segment experienced a decline in organic revenue due to the loss of GDI's largest client at the end of Q1 2024. We had replaced most of this loss through new client wins but one new client's revenue stream is primarily project-based and volumes were lower in Q4 than earlier in the year. Additionally, we continued to shed uneconomic accounts acquired under the Atalian acquisition. The Business Services USA segment recently secured a number of new business wins that have just started or will be starting up during Q1 and Q2 2025. Quarter over quarter revenue comparisons should normalize beginning in Q2 2025 and we expect to return to more traditional organic growth levels as the year progresses. Our Technical Services segment had another strong quarter as it generated $257 million in revenue and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 7%. Our initiatives to increase margins in the retrofit project segment of the business which we implemented in Q3 2023 were the main driver of margin growth. It should help support the margin profile of the business in 2025 and help us realize our goal to generate an annual Adjusted EBITDA margin of 7% for the segment" continued Mr. Bigras.

"GDI also delivered on its two key balance sheet initiatives during Q4 2024. We generated a reduction in net operating working capital* of $19 million over Q3 2024. Additionally, we successfully reduced our long-term debt, net of cash* by $36 million in Q4 as a result of working capital reduction and strong cash flow. We still expect proceeds from unused real estate divestitures to generate $25 million to $30 million of cash in 2025. Our outlook for 2025 is positive for each of our business segments, our balance sheet is solid with a leverage ratio below 3x, and we are well positioned to continue to execute on our strategic growth strategy," concluded Mr. Bigras.

ABOUT GDI

GDI is a leading integrated commercial facility services provider which offers a range of services in Canada and the United States to owners and managers of a variety of facility types including office buildings, educational facilities, distribution centers, industrial facilities, healthcare establishments, stadiums and event venues, hotels, shopping centres, airports and other transportation facilities. GDI's commercial facility services capabilities include commercial janitorial and building maintenance, energy advisory and system optimization, the installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC-R, mechanical, electrical and building automation systems, as well as other complementary services such as janitorial products manufacturing and distribution. GDI's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: GDI). Additional information on GDI can be found on its website at www.gdi.com.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward looking information may relate to GDI's future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may"; "will"; "should"; "expect"; "plan"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "intend"; "estimate"; "predict"; "potential"; "continue"; "foresee"; "ensure" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In particular, statements regarding GDI's future operating results and economic performance, and its objectives and strategies are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions including expected growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities, which GDI believes are reasonable as of the current date. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company, they may prove to be incorrect. It is impossible for GDI to predict with certainty the impact that the current economic uncertainties may have on future results. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties (described in the "Risk Factors" section) that could cause actual results to differ materially from what GDI currently expects. Namely, these factors include risks pertaining to unsuccessful implementation of the business strategy, changes to business structure, inherent operating risks from acquisition activity, failure to integrate an acquired company, decline in commercial real estate occupancy levels, increase in costs which cannot be passed on to customers, labour shortages, disruption in information technology systems and execution issues with Strategic IT projects, increases in interest rates, exchange rate fluctuations, deterioration in economic conditions, Government Policies on International trade and Investment, increase in competition, influence of the principal shareholders, loss of key or long-term customers, public procurement laws and regulations, legal proceedings, reputational damage, labour disputes, disputes with franchisees, environmental, social and governance ("ESG") considerations, goodwill and long-lived assets impairment charges, tax matters, key employees, participation in multi-employer pension plans, legislation or other governmental action, cybersecurity, data confidentiality and data protection, and public perception of our environmental footprint, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While management may elect to, the Company is under no obligation and does not undertake to update or alter this information at any particular time, except as may be required by law.

Analyst Conference Call: March 5, 2025 at 9:00 A.M. (ET)

Kindly note that Investors and Media representatives may attend as listeners only. Please use the following dial-in numbers to have access to the conference call by dialing 10 minutes before the beginning of the conference: North America Toll-Free: 1-800-990-4777 Local: 289-819-1299 (Toronto) or 514-400-3794 (Montreal) RapidConnect URL: https://emportal.ink/4fiHddX A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available March 12, 2025 by dialing:

North America Toll-Free: 1-888-660-6345

Local: 289-819-1450 (Toronto)

Confirmation Code: 20296#

December 31, 2024 consolidated financial statements and accompanied Management & Discussion Analysis are filed on www.sedarplus.ca.

* The terms "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin", Long-term debt, net of cash, and net operating working capital do not have standardized definitions prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization, transaction, reorganization and other costs, share-based compensation and strategic information technology projects configuration and customization costs. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenues. For more details and for a reconciliation of that measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, consult the "Operating and Financial Results" section of the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A"). Long-term debt, net of cash, and net operating working capital details and calculation is descripted in the section "consolidated financial position" of the MD&A.

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

December 31, 2024 and 2023

(In millions of Canadian dollars)



2024 2023 Assets









Current assets



Cash 14 17 Trade and other receivables and contract assets 565 571 Assets held for sale 6 ‒ Current tax assets 4 11 Inventories 33 42 Other financial assets 15 13 Prepaid expenses and other 16 11 Derivatives ‒ 1 Total current assets 653 666





Non-current assets



Property, plant and equipment 119 127 Intangible assets 115 131 Goodwill 378 356 Other long-term assets 20 12 Total non-current assets 632 626





Total assets 1,285 1,292





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities



Bank indebtedness 2 14 Trade and other payables 306 298 Provisions 32 32 Contract liabilities 33 34 Current tax liabilities 9 2 Current portion of long-term debt 21 36 Total current liabilities 403 416





Non-current liabilities



Long-term debt 362 384 Other liabilities 9 5 Deferred tax liabilities 15 32 Total non-current liabilities 386 421





Shareholders' equity



Share capital 382 380 Retained earnings 100 68 Contributed surplus 3 2 Accumulated other comprehensive income 11 5 Total shareholders' equity 496 455





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,285 1,292

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

(In millions of Canadian dollars, except for earnings per share)



2024 2023





Revenues 2,555 2,437





Cost of services 2,099 1,987 Selling and administrative expenses 328 316 Transaction, reorganization and other costs 2 4 Strategic information technology projects configuration and customization costs 2 6 Amortization of intangible assets 29 24 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 57 53 Operating income 38 47





Net finance expense 14 18 Gain on business disposals (17) – Income before income taxes 41 29





Income tax expense 9 10 Net income 32 19





Other comprehensive income (loss)



Gains(losses) that are or may be reclassified to earnings:



Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations 25 (7) Hedge of net investments in foreign operations, net of tax of $5 (18) 7 Cash flow hedges, effective portion of changes in fair value, net of tax (1) (2)

6 (2)





Total comprehensive income 38 17





Earnings per share:



Basic 1.37 0.80 Diluted 1.36 0.79

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

Years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

(In millions of Canadian dollars)



Share Capital Retained

earnings Contributed

surplus Accumulated other

comprehensive income (loss) Total

Number (in thousands of shares) Amount Net

investment

Hedge Currency

Translation

adjustment Swap-

Hedge

















Balance, January 1, 2023 23,414 379 49 4 (16) 20 3 439

















Net income ‒ ‒ 19 ‒ ‒ ‒ ‒ 19 Other comprehensive loss ‒ ‒ ‒ ‒ 7 (7) (2) (2) Total comprehensive income for the year ‒ ‒ 19 ‒ 7 (7) (2) 17 Transactions with owners of the Company: Share-based compensation ‒ ‒ ‒ 1 ‒ ‒ ‒ 1 Stock options exercised 98 2 ‒ ‒ ‒ ‒ ‒ 2 Shares repurchased for cancellation (98) (1) ‒ (3) ‒ ‒ ‒ (4) Balance, December 31, 2023 23,414 380 68 2 (8) 13 1 455

















Net income ‒ ‒ 32 ‒ ‒ ‒ ‒ 32 Other comprehensive income ‒ ‒ ‒ ‒ (18) 25 (1) 6 Total comprehensive income for the year



32

(17) 24 (1) 38 Transactions with owners of the Company: Share-based compensation ‒ ‒ ‒ 1 ‒ ‒ ‒ 1 Stock options exercised 106 2 ‒ ‒ ‒ ‒ ‒ 2 Shares repurchased for cancellation ‒ ‒ ‒ ‒ ‒ ‒ ‒ ‒ Balance, December 31, 2024 23,520 382 100 3 (26) 37 ‒ 496

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

(In millions of Canadian dollars)



2024 2023





Cash flows from (used in) operating activities



Net income 32 19 Adjustments for:



Depreciation and amortization 86 77 Net finance expense 14 18 Gain on business disposals (17) ‒ Income tax expense 9 10 Income taxes paid (7) (14) Other 2 1 Net changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities 17 (46) Net cash from operating activities 136 65





Cash flows from (used in) financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 274 401 Repayment of long-term debt (325) (370) Payment of lease liabilities (39) (31) Interest paid (30) (23) Other 1 (2) Net cash used in financing activities (119) (25)





Cash flows from (used in) investing activities



Business acquisitions, net of cash and bank indebtedness acquired (20) (11) Business disposals 39 ‒ Additions to property, plant and equipment (14) (21) Additions to intangible assets (5) (6) Acquisition of other investments (6) ‒ Other ‒ 1 Net cash used in investing activities (7) (37)





Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currencies (2) 3





Net change in cash (bank indebtedness) 9 6





(Bank indebtedness) cash, beginning of year:



Cash 17 7 Bank indebtedness (14) (10)

3 (3)





Cash (bank indebtedness), end of year:



Cash 14 17 Bank indebtedness (2) (14)

12 3

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Segmented information

Years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

(In millions of Canadian dollars)



2024

Business

Services Canada Business

Services USA Technical

Services Corporate

and Other Total











Recurring/contractual services 512 804 116 20 1,452 On-call services 37 79 285 5 406 Projects – – 630 – 630 Manufacturing and distribution – – – 41 41 Other revenues 25 – – 1 26











Total external revenues 574 883 1,031 67 2,555 Inter-segment revenues 11 – 1 (12) – Revenues 585 883 1,032 55 2,555











Income (loss) before income taxes 35 29 35 (58) 41 Net finance expense – – 2 12 14 Gain on business disposal – – (17) – (17) Operating income (loss) 35 29 20 (46) 38 Depreciation and amortization 11 25 38 12 86 Transaction, reorganization, and other costs – 1 2 (1) 2 Share-based compensation (1) – – – 9 9 Strategic information technology projects configuration and customization costs – – – 2 2 Adjusted EBITDA (3) 46 55 60 (24) 137











Total assets 254 416 526 89 1,285 Total liabilities 72 114 246 357 789 Additions to property, plant and equipment 8 13 35 3 59 Additions to intangible assets – 2 3 5 10 Goodwill recorded on business acquisitions – 9 2 – 11

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Segmented information

Years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

(In millions of Canadian dollars)



2023

Business

Services Canada Business

Services USA Technical

Services Corporate

and Other Total











Recurring/contractual services 498 719 83 18 1,318 On-call services 45 37 291 5 378 Projects – – 650 – 650 Manufacturing and distribution – – – 62 62 Other revenues 24 – – 5 29











Total external revenues 567 756 1,024 90 2,437 Inter-segment revenues 11 – – (11) – Revenues 578 756 1,024 79 2,437











Income (loss) before income taxes 42 36 17 (66) 29 Net finance expense – 1 (1) 18 18 Operating income (loss) 42 37 16 (48) 47 Depreciation and amortization 11 18 36 12 77 Transaction, reorganization, and other costs 1 – 1 2 4 Share-based compensation (1) – – – 9 9 Strategic information technology projects configuration and customization costs – – – 6 6 Adjusted EBITDA 54 55 53 (19) 143











Total assets 267 359 544 122 1,292 Total liabilities 69 109 253 406 837 Additions to property, plant and equipment 8 13 32 8 61 Additions to intangible assets – 10 2 6 18 Goodwill recorded on business acquisitions – 14 2 – 16

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Business acquisitions

Years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

(In millions of Canadian dollars)

Acquisition

date Company acquired Location Segment

reporting Status 2024 Acquisitions April 1, 2024 Hussmann Canada Inc. ("Hussmann") Dartmouth, Nova Scotia Technical

Services Preliminary May 1, 2024 Jade Opco, LLC, doing business as

Paramount Building Solutions ("Paramount") Phoenix, Arizona Business

Services USA Preliminary June 1, 2024 RYCOM Corporation

("RYCOM") Toronto, Ontario Technical

Services Preliminary 2023 Acquisitions June 1, 2023 React Technical, Inc.

("React") New York,

New York Technical

Services Completed November 1, 2023 La Financière Italian ("Atalian") Multiple sites in

the USA Business

Services USA Completed

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Consolidated financial position

(in millions of Canadian dollars) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Net operating working capital:



Trade and other receivables and contract assets 565 571 Inventories 33 42 Other financial assets 15 13 Prepaid expenses and other 16 11 Trade and other payables (306) (298) Provisions (32) (32) Contract liabilities (33) (34) Net operating working capital (1) 258 273 Long-term debt, including current portion, net of Cash (bank indebtedness):



Cash, net of bank indebtedness 12 3 Long-term debt, including current portion (383) (420) Long-term debt, including current portion, net of Cash (bank indebtedness) (371) (417)





Other financial position accounts:



Property, plant and equipment 119 127 Intangible assets 115 131 Goodwill 378 356 Other long-term assets 20 12 Assets held for sale 6 ‒ Derivatives ‒ 1 Other long-term liabilities (9) (5) Net current tax (liabilities) assets (5) 9 Net deferred tax (liabilities) assets (15) (32)

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Supplementary Quarterly Financial Information

Three-month periods

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data)

Three months ended







(in millions of Canadian dollars,

except per share data) (1) December 2024 September 2024 June 2024 March 2024 Revenue 634 640 639 644 Operating income 15 15 10 (2) Depreciation and amortization 22 20 19 26 Transaction, reorganization and other costs (2) 1 2 1 Share-based compensation 2 3 2 2 Strategic information technology projects configuration and customization costs 1 ‒ 1 1 Adjusted EBITDA 38 39 34 28 Net income for the period 23 7 2 ‒ Earnings per share







Basic 1.00 0.28 0.07 0.02 Diluted 0.99 0.28 0.07 0.02 Three months ended







(in millions of Canadian dollars,

except per share data) (1) December 2023 September 2023 June 2023 March 2023 Revenue 622 615 609 591 Operating income 9 16 10 12 Depreciation and amortization 22 19 19 17 Transaction, reorganization and other costs 2 ‒ 1 1 Share-based compensation 2 2 3 2 Strategic information technology projects configuration and customization costs 2 2 1 1 Adjusted EBITDA 37 39 34 33 Net income for the period 6 8 1 4 Earnings per share







Basic 0.26 0.35 0.04 0.15 Diluted 0.25 0.35 0.04 0.15

(1) The differences between the quarters are mainly the results of business acquisitions, as well as seasonality in the Technical Services segment.

SOURCE GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.

For more information, please contact: Investors, Analysts and Media: David Hinchey, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, Telephone: 514.937.1851, Email: [email protected]