Q4 2023 revenue of $622 million , an increase of $34 million , or 6%, over Q4 2022.

Q4 2023 Adjusted EBITDA * of $37 million , representing an Adjusted EBITDA* margin of 6%.

Q4 2023 net income of $ 6 million or $ 0.26 per share compared with $10 million or $0.41 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Q4 2023 decrease in net working capital of $36 million , resulting in long-term debt repayment of $33 million .

2023 revenue of $2.44 billion , an increase of $265 million or 12% over 2022.

2023 Adjusted EBITDA* of $143 million , a decrease of $13 million , or 8%, over 2022.

2023 net income of $19 million or $0.80 per share compared with $36 million or $1.57 per share in 2022.

LASALLE, QC, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. ("GDI" or the "Company") (TSX: GDI) is pleased to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2023.

For the fourth quarter of 2023:

Revenue reached $622 million , an increase of $34 million , or 6%, over the fourth quarter of 2022, comprised of 2% organic growth and 4% growth from acquisitions.

, an increase of , or 6%, over the fourth quarter of 2022, comprised of 2% organic growth and 4% growth from acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA * amounted to $37 million , representing an Adjusted EBITDA* margin of 6%.

amounted to , representing an Adjusted EBITDA* margin of 6%. Net income was $6 million or $0.26 per share compared to $10 million or $0.41 per share in Q4 2022. The decrease of net income in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 2022 is mainly due to lower operating income of $7 million and higher income tax expense of $4 million , offset by lower net finance expense of $7 million .

or per share compared to or per share in Q4 2022. The decrease of net income in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 2022 is mainly due to lower operating income of and higher income tax expense of , offset by lower net finance expense of . Net working capital reduction of $36 million , resulting in long-term debt repayment of $33 million before business acquisition payment.

___________________________ * The terms "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" do not have standardized definitions prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization, transaction, reorganization and other costs, share-based compensation and strategic information technology projects configuration and customization costs. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenues. For more details and for a reconciliation of that measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, consult the "Operating and Financial Results" section of the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A).

For the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022, the business segments performed as follows:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) Business Services

Canada (1) Business Services

USA (1) Technical Services Corporate and

Other (2) Consolidated 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue 146 144 215 176 239 250 22 18 622 588 Organic Growth (Decline) 1 % 3 % 10 % (2 %) (5 %) 20 % 22 % 39 % 2 % 10 % Adjusted EBITDA* (3) 13 16 16 14 14 17 (6) (5) 37 42 Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 9 % 11 % 7 % 8 % 6 % 7 % N/A N/A 6 % 7 %

(1) "Business Services Canada" formerly "Janitorial Canada" and "Business Services USA" formerly "Janitorial USA". (2) Comparative results have been recast to reflect a change in our reporting segments, as former Complementary Services and Corporate and eliminations segments are now grouped under Corporate and Other. (3) Adjusted EBITDA definition exclude the strategic information technology projects configuration and customization costs. 2022 results were recast to align with the revised definition.

For the year ended December 31, 2023:

Revenue reached $2.44 billion , an increase of $265 million , or 12%, compared to 2022, comprised of 8% organic growth, 2% growth from acquisitions and 2% growth from the appreciation of the U.S. dollar relative to the Canadian dollar.

, an increase of , or 12%, compared to 2022, comprised of 8% organic growth, 2% growth from acquisitions and 2% growth from the appreciation of the U.S. dollar relative to the Canadian dollar. Adjusted EBITDA * amounted to $143 million , a decrease of $13 million , or 8%, compared to 2022.

amounted to , a decrease of , or 8%, compared to 2022. Net income was $19 million or $0.80 per share compared to $36 million or $1.57 per share in 2022. The decrease is mainly due to lower operating income of $21 million , partially offset by lower income tax expense of $3 million .

For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, the business segments performed as follows:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) Business Services

Canada (1) Business Services

USA (1) Technical Services Corporate and

Other (2) Consolidated 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue 578 572 756 678 1,024 851 79 71 2,437 2,172 Organic Growth (Decline) 1 % 7 % 2 % 8 % 18 % 10 % 10 % 29 % 8 % 9 % Adjusted EBITDA* (3) 54 71 55 51 53 47 (19) (13) 143 156 Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 9 % 12 % 7 % 8 % 5 % 6 % N/A N/A 6 % 7 %

(1) "Business Services Canada" formerly "Janitorial Canada" and "Business Services USA" formerly "Janitorial USA". (2) Comparative results have been recast to reflect a change in our reporting segments, as former Complementary Services and Corporate and eliminations segments are now grouped under Corporate and Other. (3) Adjusted EBITDA definition now exclude the strategic information technology projects configuration and customization costs. 2022 results were recast to align with the revised definition.

GDI's Business Services Canada segment delivered another solid fourth quarter, recording $146 million in revenue while generating $13 million in Adjusted EBITDA*, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin* of 9%. GDI's Business Services USA segment also performed well in Q4 2023, recording revenue of $215 million and Adjusted EBITDA* of $16 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin* of 7%. Business Services Canada experienced slightly positive organic revenue growth that is attributable to some customers now operating at pre-COVID-19 levels. Business Services USA recorded 10% organic revenue growth which is due to increases in revenue with new customers, and 12% revenue growth that was generated from acquisitions.

The Technical Services segment recorded revenue of $239 million and Adjusted EBITDA* of $14 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin* of 6%. The segment experienced an organic revenue decline of 5% which is attributed to lower project revenues.

Finally, GDI's Corporate and Other segment recorded revenue of $22 million compared to revenue of $18 million in Q4 2022 with the difference mainly attributable to organic growth generated by GDI's integrated facility services business ("GDI IFS") launched at the beginning of 2022.

"I am satisfied with GDI's overall performance in Q4 and fiscal 2023," stated Claude Bigras, President & CEO of GDI. "For the full year revenue increased to more than $2.4 billion or 12% over 2022, including organic growth of 8%. Adjusted EBITDA grew in both our Business Services USA and Technical Services segments, and while an expected decline in COVID-related incremental services caused Business Services Canada's Adjusted EBITDA to decrease year-over-year, the business still generated an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 9% for both the full year and in Q4 2023. Our Business Services USA segment also generated strong results in the fourth quarter with organic growth of 10% and a 14% increase in Adjusted EBITDA. Ainsworth, our Technical Services segment, had a challenging Q4 as it experienced cost overruns on a few large projects in their U.S operations that caused Adjusted EBITDA to fall short of expectations. Ainsworth has been moving away from large projects in certain markets while focusing on increasing the margin profile of project work, and while Q4 was below expectations the segment still delivered Adjusted EBITDA margin of 6% during the quarter."

"I am happy to report that the working capital management strategies that we began to implement at Ainsworth in Q2 last year are beginning to bear fruit with a $36 million decrease in net working capital between September 30 and December 31, 2023. We expect to continue to see a decline in working capital usage in the upcoming quarters which should result in incrementally positive effects on free cash flows. During Q4, GDI announced the acquisition of the U.S. business services of Atalian operating across 25 States, adding more than 2,500 team members and considerably strengthening GDI's Business Services platform in the Northeast. Additionally, subsequent to Q4 GDI announced the sale of its Superior Sany Solutions janitorial products distribution business, which is expected to close at the end of Q1 2024. This will enable GDI to allocate more capital to support the growth of its core facility services businesses. GDI is retaining ownership of Superior's chemical manufacturing business which has attractive growth and margin profiles and has recently seen good success in winning new clients for its white label product offering."

"I feel that GDI is starting fiscal 2024 in a strong competitive and financial position. We are the largest facility services provider in Canada and among the largest in North America, our reputation is excellent, our culture is entrepreneurial and dynamic and we have a flexible cost structure that enables our business to be resilient. The working capital initiatives we implemented mid-last year are improving our free cash flow generation, our leverage ratios are within our comfort zone, our balance sheet has sufficient capacity to support our growth through acquisition strategy and our pipeline is healthy. I look forward to seeing GDI's business continue to develop during 2024," concluded Mr. Bigras.

ABOUT GDI

GDI is a leading integrated commercial facility services provider which offers a range of services in Canada and the United States to owners and managers of a variety of facility types including office buildings, educational facilities, distribution centers, industrial facilities, healthcare establishments, stadiums and event venues, hotels, shopping centres, airports and other transportation facilities. GDI's commercial facility services capabilities include commercial janitorial and building maintenance, energy advisory and system optimization, the installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC-R, mechanical, electrical and building automation systems, as well as other complementary services such as janitorial products manufacturing and distribution. GDI's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: GDI). Additional information on GDI can be found on its website at www.gdi.com.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward–looking information may relate to GDI's future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may"; "will"; "should"; "expect"; "plan"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "intend"; "estimate"; "predict"; "potential"; "continue"; "foresee"; "ensure" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In particular, statements regarding GDI's future operating results and economic performance, and its objectives and strategies are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions including expected growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities, which GDI believes are reasonable as of the current date. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company, they may prove to be incorrect. It is impossible for GDI to predict with certainty the impact that the current economic uncertainties may have on future results. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties (described in the "Risk Factors" section) that could cause actual results to differ materially from what GDI currently expects. Namely, these factors include risks pertaining to unsuccessful implementation of the business strategy, changes to business structure, inherent operating risks from acquisition activity, failure to integrate an acquired company, decline in commercial real estate occupancy levels, increase in costs which cannot be passed on to customers, labour shortages, disruption in information technology systems and execution issues with Strategic IT projects, increases in interest rates, exchange rate fluctuations, deterioration in economic conditions, increase in competition, influence of the principal shareholders, loss of key or long-term customers, public procurement laws and regulations, legal proceedings, reputational damage, labour disputes, disputes with franchisees, environmental, social and governance ("ESG") considerations, goodwill and long-lived assets impairment charges, tax matters, key employees, participation in multi-employer pension plans, legislation or other governmental action, cybersecurity, data confidentiality and data protection, and public perception of our environmental footprint, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While management may elect to, the Company is under no obligation and does not undertake to update or alter this information at any particular time, except as may be required by law.

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

December 31, 2023 and 2022

(In millions of Canadian dollars)









2023 2022 Assets









Current assets



Cash 17 7 Trade and other receivables and contract assets 571 524 Current tax assets 11 7 Inventories 42 45 Other financial assets 13 11 Prepaid expenses and other 11 9 Derivatives 1 3 Total current assets 666 606





Non-current assets



Property, plant and equipment 127 122 Intangible assets 131 139 Goodwill 356 344 Derivatives ‒ 1 Other assets 12 8 Total non-current assets 626 614





Total assets 1,292 1,220





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities



Bank indebtedness 14 10 Trade and other payables 298 286 Provisions 32 26 Contract liabilities 34 30 Current tax liabilities 2 2 Current portion of long-term debt 36 43 Total current liabilities 416 397





Non-current liabilities



Long-term debt 384 345 Long-term payables 5 5 Deferred tax liabilities 32 34 Total non-current liabilities 421 384





Shareholders' equity



Share capital 380 379 Retained earnings 68 49 Contributed surplus 2 4 Accumulated other comprehensive income 5 7 Total shareholders' equity 455 439





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,292 1,220

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(In millions of Canadian dollars, except for earnings per share)









2023 2022





Revenues 2,437 2,172





Cost of services 1,987 1,733 Selling and administrative expenses 316 291 Transaction, reorganization and other costs 4 3 Strategic information technology projects configuration and customization costs 6 3 Amortization of intangible assets 24 28 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 53 46 Operating income 47 68





Net finance expense 18 19 Income before income taxes 29 49





Income tax expense 10 13 Net income 19 36





Other comprehensive (loss) income



(Losses) gains that are or may be reclassified to earnings:



Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations (7) 19 Hedge of net investments in foreign operations, net of tax of nil 7 (16) Cash flow hedges, effective portion of changes in fair value, net of tax of $1

(($1) in 2022) (2) 3

(2) 6





Total comprehensive income 17 42





Earnings per share:



Basic 0.80 1.57 Diluted 0.79 1.53







GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

Years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(In millions of Canadian dollars)















Share Capital Retained

earnings Contributed

surplus Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss) Total

Number (in thousands of shares) Amount Balance, January 1, 2022 23,121 371 13 6 1 391













Net income ‒ ‒ 36 ‒ ‒ 36 Other comprehensive income ‒ ‒ ‒ ‒ 6 6 Total comprehensive income for the year ‒ ‒ 36 ‒ 6 42 Transactions with owners of the Company:









Share-based compensation ‒ ‒ ‒ 1 ‒ 1 Stock options exercised 340 9 ‒ (2) ‒ 7 Shares repurchased for cancellation (47) (1) ‒ (1) ‒ (2) Balance, December 31, 2022 23,414 379 49 4 7 439













Net income ‒ ‒ 19 ‒ ‒ 19 Other comprehensive loss ‒ ‒ ‒ ‒ (2) (2) Total comprehensive income for the year ‒ ‒ 19 ‒ (2) 17 Transactions with owners of the Company:









Share-based compensation ‒ ‒ ‒ 1 ‒ 1 Stock options exercised 98 2 ‒ ‒ ‒ 2 Shares repurchased for cancellation (98) (1) ‒ (3) ‒ (4) Balance, December 31, 2023 23,414 380 68 2 5 455

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(In millions of Canadian dollars)









2023 2022





Cash flows from (used in) operating activities



Net income 19 36 Adjustments for:



Depreciation and amortization 77 74 Equity portion of share-based compensation 1 1 Net finance expense 18 19 Income tax expense 10 13 Income taxes paid (14) (23) Net changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities (46) (70) Net cash from operating activities 65 50





Cash flows from (used in) financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 401 217 Repayment of long-term debt (370) (192) Payment of lease liabilities (31) (29) Interest paid (23) (11) Other (2) 5 Net cash used in financing activities (25) (10)





Cash flows from (used in) investing activities



Business acquisitions, net of cash and bank indebtedness acquired (11) (37) Additions to property, plant and equipment (21) (19) Additions to intangible assets (6) (7) Other 1 ‒ Net cash used in investing activities (37) (63)





Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currencies 3 (1)





Net change in cash (bank indebtedness) 6 (24)





(Bank indebtedness) cash, beginning of year:



Cash 7 24 Bank indebtedness (10) (3)

(3) 21





Cash (bank indebtedness), end of year:



Cash 17 7 Bank indebtedness (14) (10)

3 (3)







GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Segmented information

Years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(In millions of Canadian dollars)







2023

Business

Services

Canada Business

Services USA Technical

Services Corporate

and Other (1) Total











Recurring/contractual services 498 719 83 18 1,318 On-call services 45 37 291 5 378 Projects – – 650 – 650 Manufacturing and distribution – – – 62 62 Other revenues 24 – – 5 29











Total external revenues 567 756 1,024 90 2,437 Inter-segment revenues 11 – – (11) – Revenues 578 756 1,024 79 2,437











Income (loss) before income taxes 42 36 17 (66) 29 Net finance expense – 1 (1) 18 18 Operating income (loss) 42 37 16 (48) 47 Depreciation and amortization 11 18 36 12 77 Transaction, reorganization, and other costs 1 – 1 2 4 Share-based compensation (2) – – – 9 9 Strategic information technology projects

configuration and customization costs – – – 6 6 Adjusted EBITDA (3) 54 55 53 (19) 143











Total assets 267 359 544 122 1,292 Total liabilities 69 109 253 406 837 Additions to property, plant and equipment 8 13 32 8 61 Additions to intangible assets – 10 2 6 18 Goodwill recorded on business

acquisition – 14 2 – 16

(1) Comparative results have been recast to reflect a change in our reporting segments, as former Complementary Services and Corporate and eliminations segments are now grouped under Corporate and Other. (2) Includes stock option, performance share unit and restricted share unit plans. (3) Adjusted EBITDA definition now excludes the strategic information technology projects configuration and customization costs.

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Segmented information

Years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(In millions of Canadian dollars)







2022

Business

Services

Canada Business

Services USA Technical

Services Corporate

and Other (1) Total











Recurring/contractual services 473 624 90 15 1,202 On-call services 62 53 241 3 359 Projects – – 511 – 511 Manufacturing and distribution – – – 63 63 Other revenues 28 1 7 1 37











Total external revenues 563 678 849 82 2,172 Inter-segment revenues 9 – 2 (11) – Revenues 572 678 851 71 2,172











Income (loss) before income taxes 59 29 8 (47) 49 Net finance expense (1) 6 3 11 19 Operating income (loss) 58 35 11 (36) 68 Depreciation and amortization 13 16 35 10 74 Transaction, reorganization, and other costs – – 1 2 3 Share-based compensation (2) – – – 8 8 Strategic information technology projects configuration and customization costs – – – 3 3 Adjusted EBITDA (3) 71 51 47 (13) 156











Total asset 267 320 515 118 1,220 Total liabilities 81 68 232 400 781 Additions to property, plant and equipment 8 9 24 8 49 Additions to intangible assets – 2 10 7 19 Goodwill recorded on business

acquisition – 6 27 – 33

(1) Comparative results have been recast to reflect a change in our reporting segments, as former Complementary Services and Corporate and eliminations segments are now grouped under Corporate and Other. (2) Includes stock option, performance share unit and restricted share unit plans. (3) The above table was revised to reflect the fact that the Adjusted EBITDA definition now exclude the strategic information technology projects configuration and customization costs.

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Business acquisitions

Years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(In millions of Canadian dollars)











Acquisition date Company acquired Location Segment reporting Purchase price

allocation

status 2023 Acquisitions







June 1, 2023 React Technical, Inc. ("React") New York, New York Technical Services Completed









November 1, 2023 La Financière Atalian

("Atalian") Multi-sites in

USA Business Services USA Preliminary 2022 Acquisitions







January 21, 2022 Gestion E.C.I. inc. and its

subsidiaries ("Énergère") Montréal,

Quebec Technical Services Completed









March 1, 2022 M.T.I. Mechanical Trade

Industries Ltd. and its subsidiary

("MTI") Markham, Ontario Technical Services Completed









September 1, 2022 Cascadian Building

Maintenance, Ltd.

("Cascadian") Bellevue,

Washington Business Services USA Completed

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Supplementary Quarterly Financial Information

Three-month periods

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data)











Three months ended (in millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data) (1) December 2023 September 2023 June 2023 March 2023 Revenue 622 615 609 591 Operating income 9 16 10 12 Depreciation and amortization 22 19 19 17 Transaction, reorganization and other costs 2 ‒ 1 1 Share-based compensation 2 2 3 2 Strategic information technology projects

configuration and customization costs 2 2 1 1 Adjusted EBITDA (2) 37 39 34 33 Net income for the period 6 8 1 4 Earnings per share







Basic 0.26 0.35 0.04 0.15 Diluted 0.25 0.35 0.04 0.15 Three months ended (in millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data) (1) December 2022 September 2022 June 2022 March 2022 Revenue 588 563 526 495 Operating income 15 19 17 18 Depreciation and amortization 22 18 18 16 Transaction, reorganization and other costs 1 1 1 ‒ Share-based compensation 3 2 1 2 Strategic information technology projects

configuration and customization costs 1 1 1 ‒ Adjusted EBITDA (2) 42 41 38 36 Net income for the period 10 11 10 7 Earnings per share







Basic 0.41 0.45 0.40 0.30 Diluted 0.40 0.44 0.40 0.30

(1) The differences between the quarters are mainly the results of business acquisitions, as well as seasonality in the Technical Services segment. (2) Adjusted EBITDA definition now exclude the strategic information technology projects configuration and customization costs. This change has no impact on the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.

