Q4 2022 revenue of $588 million , an increase of $155 million , or 36%, over Q4 2021.

Q4 2022 Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $41 million , an increase of $7 million , or 21%, over Q4 2021.

Q4 2022 net income of $ 10 million or $ 0.41 per share compared with $7 million or $0.30 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021.





2022 revenue of $2.17 billion , an increase of $575 million or 36% over 2021.

2022 Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $153 million , an increase of $20 million , or 15%, over 2021.

2022 net income of $36 million or $1.57 per share compared with $43 million or $1.89 per share in 2021.

LASALLE, QC, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. ("GDI" or the "Company") (TSX: GDI) is pleased to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2022.

For the fourth quarter of 2022:

Revenue reached $588 million , an increase of $155 million , or 36%, over the fourth quarter of 2021, comprised of 10% Organic Growth, 23% growth from acquisitions and 3% growth from the appreciation of the U.S. dollar relative to the Canadian dollar.

, an increase of , or 36%, over the fourth quarter of 2021, comprised of 10% Organic Growth, 23% growth from acquisitions and 3% growth from the appreciation of the U.S. dollar relative to the Canadian dollar. Adjusted EBITDA 1 amounted to $41 million , an increase of $7 million , or 21%, over the fourth quarter of 2021.

amounted to , an increase of , or 21%, over the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income was $10 million or $0.41 per share compared to $7 million or $0.30 per share in Q4 2021. The increase of net income is mainly attributable to lower income tax expense of $4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 2021.

For the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021, the business segments performed as follows:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) Janitorial Canada Janitorial USA Technical Services Complementary Services Consolidated 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue 144 140 176 89 250 190 25 18 588 433 Organic Growth (Decline) 3 % 1 % (2 %) 9 % 20 % 14 % 39 % (40 %) 10 % 5 % Adjusted EBITDA1 16 18 14 8 17 12 (1) (1) 41 34 Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 11 % 13 % 8 % 9 % 7 % 6 % (4 %) (6 %) 7 % 8 %



For the year ended December 31, 2022:

Revenue reached $2.17 billion , an increase of $575 million , or 36%, compared to 2021, comprised of 9% Organic Growth, 26% growth from acquisitions and 1% growth from the appreciation of the U.S. dollar relative to the Canadian dollar.

, an increase of , or 36%, compared to 2021, comprised of 9% Organic Growth, 26% growth from acquisitions and 1% growth from the appreciation of the U.S. dollar relative to the Canadian dollar. Adjusted EBITDA 1 amounted to $153 million , an increase of $20 million , or 15%, compared to 2021.

amounted to , an increase of , or 15%, compared to 2021. Net income was $36 million or $1.57 per share compared to $43 million or $1.89 per share in 2021. The decrease is mainly due to lower operating income of $15 million , which included a reduction in Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses of $13 million , partially offset by lower income tax expense of $7 million .

or per share compared to or per share in 2021. The decrease is mainly due to lower operating income of , which included a reduction in Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses of , partially offset by lower income tax expense of . During Fiscal 2022, GDI acquired Gestion E.C.I. inc., along with its subsidiaries ( January 2022 ), M.T.I. Mechanical Trade Industries Ltd and its subsidiary ( March 2022 ) and Cascadian Building Maintenance, Ltd. ( September 2022 ).

For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, the business segments performed as follows:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) Janitorial Canada Janitorial USA Technical Services Complementary Services Consolidated 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue 572 533 678 330 851 685 100 65 2,172 1,597 Organic Growth (Decline) 7 % 0 % 8 % 6 % 10 % 11 % 29 % (31 %) 9 % 4 % Adjusted EBITDA1 71 77 51 31 47 38 1 (1) 153 133 Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 12 % 14 % 8 % 9 % 6 % 6 % 1 % (2 %) 7 % 8 %



During Q4 F2022 GDI's Janitorial Canada segment had another strong quarter, recording $144 million in revenue representing an Organic Growth of 3%, while delivering $16 million in Adjusted EBITDA1, a decrease of $2 million compared to Q4 2021. GDI's Janitorial USA segment also performed well in Q4 2022, recording revenue of $176 million representing Organic Decline of 2% which is mainly attributable to additional incremental services provided in Q4 2021. The Janitorial USA segment recorded Adjusted EBITDA1 of $14 million in Q4 2022, representing an increase of 75% over Q4 2021, the growth being primarily attributable to the acquisition of IH Services on December 31, 2021. In line with expectations, Adjusted EBITDA margins1 in both Janitorial segments declined as a lower proportion of COVID-19 related services were provided in the quarter compared to the prior year while contractual recurring revenues increased.

The Technical Services segment recorded revenue of $250 million or growth of 32% over Q4 2021, of which 20% comes from Organic Growth and 9% was generated from acquisitions. The segment recorded Adjusted EBITDA1 of $17 million compared to $12 million in Q4 2021, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin1 of 7%. The Technical Services Segment is now operating at normal seasonal capacity levels after being weighted down by supply chain challenges at the beginning of the year.

Finally, GDI's Complementary Services segment recorded revenue of $25 million and a negative Adjusted EBITDA1 of $1 million compared to revenue of $18 million and a negative Adjusted EBITDA1 of $1 million in Q4 2021. This segment also recorded Organic Growth of 39% in Q4 2022, the majority of which was due to GDI's integrated facility services business unit ("GDI IFS") which was launched at the beginning of 2022.

"GDI performed extremely well during F2022," stated Claude Bigras, President & CEO of GDI. "For the first time in our history, we surpassed the $2 billion revenue milestone, cementing GDI's position as one of the largest and the leading facility services provider in North America with the capability to offer a complete range of fully integrated services on a self-perform basis. F2022 also saw our Janitorial USA business grow larger than our Canadian Janitorial business thanks in large part to the IH Services acquisition segment which continues to exceed our expectations."

"During Q4 F2022, each of our core business segments delivered strong results. Our Janitorial businesses in Canada and the USA continued to support clients as occupancy rates in the office market gradually increase as the majority of tenants have instituted hybrid work plans for returning staff, while our clients outside of the office market have largely returned to pre-pandemic occupancy levels. We have seen a progressive pullback in COVID-19 extra services through F2022 in our Canadian Janitorial business which is reflected in the year-over-year margin comparisons, yet the business remains resilient and is delivering solid results. Our Ainsworth Technical Services segment had a very strong quarter with 20% Organic Growth and Adjusted EBITDA margin1 of 7%. While Q4 is traditionally the strongest quarter for this business segment, the outstanding level of Organic Growth is the result of Ainsworth's formidable competitive positioning in the market. To our knowledge, no other company offers Ainsworth's full suite of multi-trade services across Canada and into the USA on a self-perform basis, which is enabling Ainsworth to win new clients and gain market share. Finally, the outlook for our Complementary Services segment remains positive, with the janitorial products manufacturing and distribution business slowly recovering from it's COVID-19 lows and our IFS business unit building out its pipeline of sales opportunities," stated Mr. Bigras.

"As we begin F2023, I have never seen GDI in a stronger position. We are by far the leading facility services provider in Canada and have a very strong and growing platform in the United States. All of our business segments are performing well and the outlook for each is positive. Our leverage ratio is well within our comfort zone at approximately 2.5x and we have significant capacity on our credit facilities, providing us with the ability to continue to execute on our strategic growth strategy. I would like to take the opportunity to thank all of the team members at GDI for their hard work and dedication, they are the heart of our business and make GDI the company it is today," concluded Mr. Bigras.

ABOUT GDI

GDI is a leading integrated commercial facility services provider which offers a range of services in Canada and the United States to owners and managers of a variety of facility types including office buildings, educational facilities, distribution centers, industrial facilities, healthcare establishments, stadiums and event venues, hotels, shopping centres, airports and other transportation facilities. GDI's commercial facility services capabilities include commercial janitorial and building maintenance, energy advisory and system optimization, the installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC-R, mechanical, electrical and building automation systems, as well as other complementary services such as janitorial products manufacturing and distribution. GDI's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: GDI). Additional information on GDI can be found on its website at www.gdi.com.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward looking information may relate to GDI's future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may"; "will"; "should"; "expect"; "plan"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "intend"; "estimate"; "predict"; "potential"; "continue"; "foresee"; "ensure" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In particular, statements regarding GDI's future operating results and economic performance, and its objectives and strategies are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions including expected growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities, which GDI believes are reasonable as of the current date. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company, they may prove to be incorrect. It is impossible for GDI to predict with certainty the impact that the current economic uncertainties may have on future results. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties (described in the "Risk Factors" section of the MD&A) that could cause actual results to differ materially from what GDI currently expects. Namely, these factors include risks pertaining to unsuccessful implementation of the business strategy, inherent operating risks of acquisition activity, failure to integrate, decline in commercial real estate occupancy levels, increase in costs which cannot be passed on to customers, labour shortages, disruption in information technology systems and execution issues with Strategic IT projects, increases in interest rates, deterioration in general economic conditions, prolonged armed conflict in Ukraine, COVID-19 and related pandemic, increase in competition, influence of the principal shareholders, loss of key or long-term customers, public procurement laws and regulations, legal proceedings, reputational damage, labour disputes, environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, goodwill and long-lived assets impairment charges, tax matters, dependence on key employees, participation in multi-employer pension plans, legislation or other governmental action, exchange rate fluctuations, disputes with franchisees, cybersecurity and data protection, data confidentiality, and public perception of our environmental footprint, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While management may elect to, the Company is under no obligation and does not undertake to update or alter this information at any particular time, except as may be required by law.

_____________________________ 1 The terms "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" do not have standardized definitions prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization, Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses, transaction, reorganization and other costs and share-based compensation. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenues. For more details and for a reconciliation of that measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, consult the "Operating and Financial Results" section of the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A).





GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

December 31, 2022 and 2021

(In millions of Canadian dollars)



2022 2021 Assets









Current assets



Cash 7 24 Trade and other receivables and contract assets 524 431 Current tax assets 7 4 Inventories 45 34 Other financial assets 11 12 Prepaid expenses and other 9 9 Derivatives 3 ‒ Total current assets 606 514





Non-current assets



Property, plant and equipment 122 117 Deferred tax assets ‒ 1 Intangible assets 139 143 Goodwill 344 302 Derivatives 1 ‒ Other assets 8 8 Total non-current assets 614 571





Total assets 1,220 1,085





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities



Bank indebtedness 10 3 Trade and other payables 286 250 Provisions 26 28 Contract liabilities 30 43 Current tax liabilities 2 5 Current portion of long-term debt 43 28 Total current liabilities 397 357





Non-current liabilities



Long-term debt 345 299 Long-term payables 5 7 Deferred tax liabilities 34 31 Total non-current liabilities 384 337





Shareholders' equity



Share capital 379 371 Retained earnings 49 13 Contributed surplus 4 6 Accumulated other comprehensive income 7 1 Total shareholders' equity 439 391





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,220 1,085



GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(In millions of Canadian dollars, except for earnings per share)



2022 2021





Revenues 2,172 1,597





Cost of services 1,733 1,257 Selling and administrative expenses 294 214 Transaction, reorganization and other costs 3 3 Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses ‒ (13) Amortization of intangible assets 28 20 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 46 33 Operating income 68 83





Net finance expense 19 20 Income before income taxes 49 63





Income tax expense 13 20 Net income 36 43





Other comprehensive income



Gains (losses) that are or may be reclassified to earnings:



Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations 19 (1) Hedge of net investments in foreign operations, net of tax of nil (16) 1 Cash flow hedges, effective portion of changes in fair value, net of tax of ($1) (($1) in 2021) 3 2

6 2





Total comprehensive income 42 45





Earnings per share:



Basic 1.57 1.89 Diluted 1.53 1.84



GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

Years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(In millions of Canadian dollars)



Share capital Retained

earnings

(deficit) Contributed

surplus Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss) Total

Number (in

thousands

of shares) Amount Balance, January 1, 2021 22,780 363 (30) 6 (1) 338 Net income ‒ ‒ 43 ‒ ‒ 43 Other comprehensive income ‒ ‒ ‒ ‒ 2 2 Total comprehensive income for the year ‒ ‒ 43 ‒ 2 45 Transactions with owners of the Company:









Share-based compensation ‒ ‒ ‒ 2 ‒ 2 Stock options exercised 341 8 ‒ (2) ‒ 6 Balance, December 31, 2021 23,121 371 13 6 1 391













Net income ‒ ‒ 36 – ‒ 36 Other comprehensive income ‒ ‒ ‒ – 6 6 Total comprehensive income for the year – – 36 – 6 42 Transactions with owners of the Company:









Share-based compensation – – – 1 – 1 Stock options exercised 340 9 ‒ (2) ‒ 7 Shares repurchased for cancellation (47) (1) ‒ (1) ‒ (2) Balance, December 31, 2022 23,414 379 49 4 7 439



GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(In millions of Canadian dollars)



2022 2021





Cash flows from (used in) operating activities



Net income 36 43 Adjustments for:



Depreciation and amortization 74 53 Equity portion of share-based compensation 1 2 Net finance expense 19 20 Income tax expense 13 20 Income taxes paid (23) (33) Net changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities (70) 12 Net cash from operating activities 50 117





Cash flows from (used in) financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 217 247 Repayment of long-term debt (192) (141) Payment of lease liabilities (29) (20) Interest paid (11) (4) Other 5 6 Net cash (used in) from financing activities (10) 88





Cash flows from (used in) investing activities



Business acquisitions, net of cash and bank indebtedness acquired (37) (164) Additions to property, plant and equipment (19) (15) Additions to intangible assets (7) (4) Other ‒ 1 Net cash used in investing activities (63) (182)





Foreign exchange loss on cash held in foreign currencies (1) ‒





Net change in cash (bank indebtedness) (24) 23





Cash (bank indebtedness), beginning of period:



Cash 24 3 Bank indebtedness (3) (5)

21 (2)





(Bank indebtedness) cash, end of period:



Cash 7 24 Bank indebtedness (10) (3)

(3) 21









GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Segmented information

Years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(In millions of Canadian dollars)













2022

Janitorial

Canada Janitorial

USA Technical

Services Complementary

Services Corporate and

Eliminations Total













Recurring/contractual services 473 624 90 15 ‒ 1,202 On-call services 62 53 241 3 ‒ 359 Project ‒ ‒ 511 ‒ ‒ 511 Manufacturing and distribution ‒ ‒ ‒ 63 ‒ 63 Other revenues 28 1 7 1 ‒ 37













Total external revenues 563 678 849 82 ‒ 2,172 Inter-segment revenues 9 ‒ 2 18 (29) ‒ Revenues 572 678 851 100 (29) 2,172













Income (loss) before income taxes 59 29 8 (3) (44) 49 Net finance expense (1) 6 3 ‒ 11 19 Operating income (loss) 58 35 11 (3) (33) 68 Depreciation and amortization 13 16 35 4 6 74 Transaction, reorganization and other costs ‒ ‒ 1 ‒ 2 3 Share-based compensation (1) ‒ ‒ ‒ ‒ 8 8 Adjusted EBITDA 71 51 47 1 (17) 153













Total assets 267 320 515 74 44 1,220 Total liabilities 81 68 232 15 385 781 Additions to property, plant and equipment 8 9 24 2 6 49 Additions to intangible assets ‒ 2 10 ‒ 7 19 Additions to goodwill ‒ 6 27 ‒ ‒ 33

















(1) Includes stock option plans, performance share unit plan and restricted share unit plan



GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Segmented information

Years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(In millions of Canadian dollars)













2021

Janitorial

Canada Janitorial

USA Technical

Services Complementary

Services Corporate and

Eliminations Total













Recurring/contractual services 411 291 90 ‒ ‒ 792 On-call services 83 39 188 ‒ ‒ 310 Project ‒ ‒ 406 ‒ ‒ 406 Manufacturing and distribution ‒ ‒ ‒ 50 ‒ 50 Other revenues 38 ‒ 1 ‒ ‒ 39













Total external revenues 532 330 685 50 ‒ 1,597 Inter-segment revenues 1 ‒ ‒ 15 (16) ‒ Revenues 533 330 685 65 (16) 1,597













Income (loss) before income taxes 64 20 9 (4) (26) 63 Net finance expense ‒ 4 2 ‒ 14 20 Operating income (loss) 64 24 11 (4) (12) 83 Depreciation and amortization 13 7 26 3 4 53 Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses ‒ ‒ ‒ ‒ (13) (13) Transaction, reorganization and other costs ‒ ‒ 1 ‒ 2 3 Share-based compensation (1) ‒ ‒ ‒ ‒ 7 7 Adjusted EBITDA 77 31 38 (1) (12) 133













Total assets 262 323 398 70 32 1,085 Total liabilities 83 91 204 15 301 694 Additions to property, plant and equipment 5 13 28 14 6 66 Additions to intangible assets 2 36 24 3 3 68 Additions to goodwill 2 54 32 1 ‒ 89



















(1) Includes stock option plans, performance share unit plan and restricted share unit plan



GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Business acquisitions

Years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(In millions of Canadian dollars)

Acquisition date Company acquired Location Segment reporting

2022 Acquisitions January 21, 2022 Gestion E.C.I. inc. and its subsidiaries ("Énergère") Montréal, Quebec Technical Services

March 1, 2022 M.T.I. Mechanical Trade Industries Ltd. and its subsidiary ("MTI") Markham, Ontario Technical Services

September 1, 2022 Cascadian Building Maintenance, Ltd. ("Cascadian") Bellevue, Washington Janitorial USA

2021 Acquisitions January 1, 2021 The BPAC Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("BP") New York, New York Technical Services

September 1, 2021 Enginuity, LLC ("Enginuity") Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania Technical Services

September 15, 2021 Fuller Industries, LLC ("Fuller") Great Bend, Kansas Complementary Services

December 31, 2021 IH Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("IH") Greenville, South Carolina Janitorial USA





GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Supplementary Quarterly Financial Information

Three-month periods

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data)

Three-month periods ended (in millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data)(1) December 2022 September 2022 June 2022 March 2022 Revenue 588 563 526 495 Operating income 15 19 17 18 Depreciation and amortization 22 18 18 16 Transaction, reorganization and other costs 1 1 1 ‒ Share-based compensation 3 2 1 2 Adjusted EBITDA 41 40 37 36 Net income for the period 10 11 10 7 Earnings per share







Basic 0.41 0.45 0.40 0.30 Diluted 0.40 0.44 0.40 0.30 Three-month periods ended (in millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data)(1) December 2021 September 2021 June 2021 March

2021 Revenue 433 408 372 384 Operating income 15 18 24 27 Depreciation and amortization 15 13 12 12 Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses ‒ (1) (5) (7) Transaction, reorganization and other costs 2 1 ‒ 1 Share-based compensation 2 2 2 1 Adjusted EBITDA 34 33 33 34 Net income for the period 7 9 14 13 Earnings per share







Basic 0.30 0.41 0.61 0.57 Diluted 0.29 0.40 0.59 0.56

















(1) The differences between the quarters are mainly the results of business acquisitions, as well as seasonality in the Technical Services segment. The net income for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021 were favourably impacted by the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses.

