Q1 2023 revenue of $591 million , an increase of $96 million , or 19%, over Q1 2022.

Q1 2023 Adjusted EBITDA * of $33 million , a decrease of $3 million , or 8%, compared to Q1 2022.

Q1 2023 net income of $4 million or $0.15 per share compared with $7 million or $0.30 per share for the first quarter of 2022.

LASALLE, QC, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. ("GDI" or the "Company") (TSX: GDI) is pleased to announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

For the first quarter of 2023:

Revenue reached $591 million , an increase of $96 million , or 19%, over the first quarter of 2022, comprised of 14% Organic Growth, 2% growth from acquisitions and 3% growth from the appreciation of the U.S. dollar relative to the Canadian dollar.

, an increase of , or 19%, over the first quarter of 2022, comprised of 14% Organic Growth, 2% growth from acquisitions and 3% growth from the appreciation of the U.S. dollar relative to the Canadian dollar. Adjusted EBITDA * amounted to $33 million , a decrease of $3 million , or 8%, compared to the first quarter of 2022.

amounted to , a decrease of , or 8%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. Net income was $4 million or $0.15 per share compared to $7 million or $0.30 per share in Q1 2022. The decrease of net income in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 2022 is mainly attributable to lower operating income of $6 million , partially offset by lower net finance expense of $2 million and lower income tax expense of $1 million .

For the first quarters of 2023 and 2022, the business segments performed as follows:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) Business Services

Canada (1) Business Services

USA (1) Technical

Services Corporate and

Other (2) Consolidated 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue 141 142 177 163 252 172 21 18 591 495 Organic (Decline) Growth (1 %) 5 % (2 %) 14 % 43 % (2 %) 17 % 18 % 14 % 4 % Adjusted EBITDA* (3) 14 19 12 13 11 6 (4) (2) 33 36 Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 10 % 13 % 7 % 8 % 4 % 3 % (19 %) (11 %) 6 % 7 %

(1) "Business Services Canada" formerly "Janitorial Canada" and "Business Services USA" formerly "Janitorial USA". (2) Comparative results have been recast to reflect a change in our reporting segments, as former Complementary Services and Corporate and eliminations segments are now grouped under Corporate and Other. (3) Adjusted EBITDA definition now exclude the strategic information technology projects configuration and customization costs. This change has no impact on the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.



GDI's Business Services Canada segment had a good quarter, recording $141 million in revenue representing an organic revenue decline of 1%, while delivering $14 million in Adjusted EBITDA*. GDI's Business Services USA segment also performed well in Q1 2023, recording revenue of $177 million, representing an organic revenue decline of 2%, and Adjusted EBITDA* of $12 million. The organic revenue decline is attributable to a decrease in COVID-19 related extra services as compared to Q1 2022, which also led to lower Adjusted EBITDA* margin in both Business Services segments.

The Technical Services segment had a strong quarter, recording revenues of $252 million or growth of 47% over Q1 2022, including organic revenue growth of 43%. The segment recorded Adjusted EBITDA* of $11 million compared to $6 million in Q1 2022, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin* of 4%. Revenue growth for the business is attributable to a strong increase in project revenues and higher service revenues compared to previous year.

Finally, GDI's Corporate and Other segment recorded revenue of $21 million compared to revenue of $18 million in Q1 2022, representing Organic Growth of 17%, mainly due to GDI's integrated facility services business unit ("GDI IFS") which was launched at the beginning of 2022. The Corporate and Other segment is composed of GDI IFS, GDI's janitorial products manufacturing and distribution business as well as GDI's corporate costs and elimination of intercompany transactions.

"I am very pleased with GDI's performance in the first quarter of 2023," stated Claude Bigras, President & CEO of GDI. "As expected, we continued to see a reduction in COVID extras year-over-year in our Business Services segments which affected both organic growth and margins, however the base business within both our Canada and USA segments is performing well. Our Technical Services segment had a very strong quarter, nearly doubling Adjusted EBITDA and delivering 43% of organic growth. This growth resulted from Ainsworth executing on its significant projects backlog as well as solid growth on-call services. Even with this strong growth, Ainsworth booked more than it billed and ended the quarter with a backlog at record levels. Q1 remains Ainsworth's weakest quarter seasonally from a margin perspective as its HVAC service business only begins to ramp up mid-Q2 each year. Within GDI's new Corporate and Other segment, our IFS business continued to execute on its inaugural contracts while building out its pipeline of client opportunities, and our manufacturing and distribution business is gradually adapting to a lower office occupancy environment," stated Mr. Bigras.

"The outlook for all of our business segments remains very positive. We have a strong market position in Canada and we are steadily growing our U.S. footprint. The three acquisitions that GDI concluded in 2022 have been successfully onboarded and are all performing well. Our balance sheet, which has been supporting our strong organic growth, has a leverage ratio of less than 3.0x and will provide us with sufficient room to support our M&A team which is actively working on new opportunities. I am very much looking forward to seeing how GDI will perform for the remainder of 2023." concluded Mr. Bigras.

______________________________

* The terms "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" do not have standardized definitions prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization, transaction, reorganization and other costs, share-based compensation and strategic information technology projects configuration and customization costs. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenues. For more details and for a reconciliation of that measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, consult the "Operating and Financial Results" section of the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A).



March 31, 2023 unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanied Management & Discussion Analysis are filed on www.sedar.com.

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars)



As at March 31,

2023 As at December 31,

2022

Assets

















Current assets







Cash

6

7 Trade and other receivables and contract assets

564

524 Current tax assets

4

7 Inventories

47

45 Other financial assets

11

11 Prepaid expenses and other

12

9 Derivatives

3

3 Total current assets

647

606









Non-current assets







Property, plant and equipment

123

122 Intangible assets

134

139 Goodwill

344

344 Derivatives

‒

1 Other assets

10

8 Total non-current assets

611

614









Total assets

1,258

1,220









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Current liabilities







Bank indebtedness

1

10 Trade and other payables

295

286 Provisions

24

26 Contract liabilities

32

30 Current tax liabilities

3

2 Current portion of long-term debt

39

43 Total current liabilities

394

397









Non-current liabilities







Long-term debt

386

345 Long-term payables

6

5 Deferred tax liabilities

30

34 Total non-current liabilities

422

384









Shareholders' equity







Share capital

379

379 Retained earnings

53

49 Contributed surplus

4

4 Accumulated other comprehensive income

6

7 Total shareholders' equity

442

439









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

1,258

1,220

















GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars, except for earnings per share)

Three-month periods ended March 31,

2023 2022





Revenues 591 495





Cost of services 483 394 Selling and administrative expenses 77 67 Strategic information technology projects configuration and customization costs 1 ‒ Transaction, reorganization and other costs 1 ‒ Amortization of intangible assets 5 6 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 12 10 Operating income 12 18





Net finance expense 6 8 Income before income taxes 6 10





Income tax expense 2 3 Net income 4 7





Other comprehensive (loss) income



(Losses) gains that are or may be reclassified to earnings:



Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations ‒ (4) Hedge of net investments in foreign operations, net of tax of nil ‒ 4 Cash flow hedges, effective portion of changes in fair value, net of tax of nil (2022 ‒ ($1)) (1) 2

(1) 2





Total comprehensive income 3 9





Earnings per share:



Basic 0.15 0.30 Diluted 0.15 0.30



GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

Three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars, except for number of shares)



Share capital Retained earnings Contributed

surplus Accumulated other

comprehensive

income Total

Number (in

thousands of shares) Amount Balance, January 1, 2022 23,121 371 13 6 1 391 Net income – – 7 – – 7 Other comprehensive income – – – – 2 2 Total comprehensive income for the period – – 7 – 2 9 Transactions with owners of the Company:









Stock options exercised 136 3 – (1) – 2 Balance, March 31, 2022 23,257 374 20 5 3 402













Balance, January 1, 2023 23,414 379 49 4 7 439 Net income – – 4 – – 4 Other comprehensive loss – – – – (1) (1) Total comprehensive income for the period – – 4 – (1) 3 Transactions with owners of the Company:









Stock options exercised 20 – – – – – Balance, March 31, 2023 23,434 379 53 4 6 442



GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars)

Three-month periods ended March 31,



2023 2022









Cash flows from (used in) operating activities





Net income 4 7

Adjustments for:





Depreciation and amortization 17 16

Net finance expense 6 8

Income tax expense 2 3

Income taxes paid (1) (1)

Net changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities (37) (27)

Net cash (used in) from operating activities (9) 6









Cash flows from (used in) financing activities





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 102 80

Repayment of long-term debt (68) (53)

Payment of lease liabilities (8) (6)

Interest paid (4) (2)

Other – 2

Net cash from financing activities 22 21









Cash flows (used in) investing activities





Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired – (33)

Additions to property, plant and equipment (4) (5)

Additions to intangible assets (1) (2)

Net cash used in investing activities (5) (40)









Foreign exchange gain on cash held in foreign currencies – 1









Net change in cash (bank indebtedness) 8 (12)









(Bank indebtedness) cash, beginning of period:





Cash 7 24

Bank indebtedness (10) (3)



(3) 21

Cash, end of period:







Cash 6 9



Bank indebtedness (1) –





5 9







GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Segmented information

(In millions of Canadian dollars)



Three-month period ended March 31, 2023

Business

Services

Canada Business

Services

USA Technical

Services Corporate

and Other (1) Total















Recurring/contractual services 120 168 20 6 314

On-call services 11 9 75 1 96

Project – – 157 – 157

Manufacturing and distribution – – – 16 16

Other revenues 7 – – 1 8















Total external revenues 138 177 252 24 591

Inter-segment revenues 3 – – (3) –

Revenues 141 177 252 21 591















Income (loss) before income taxes 11 8 2 (15) 6

Net finance expense – – 1 5 6

Operating income (loss) 11 8 3 (10) 12

Depreciation and amortization 3 4 8 2 17

Transaction, reorganization, and other costs – – – 1 1

Share-based compensation (2) – – – 2 2

Strategic information technology projects configuration and customization costs – – – 1 1

Adjusted EBITDA (3) 14 12 11 (4) 33















Total assets 259 354 526 119 1,258

Total liabilities 76 84 253 403 816

Additions to property, plant and equipment 1 2 7 3 13

Additions to intangible assets – – – 1 1



(1) Comparative results have been recast to reflect a change in our reporting segments, as former Complementary Services and Corporate and eliminations segments are now grouped under Corporate and Other. (2) Includes stock option, performance share unit and restricted share unit plans. (3) Adjusted EBITDA definition now exclude the strategic information technology projects configuration and customization costs. This change has no impact on the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.





GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Segmented information

(In millions of Canadian dollars)









Three-month period ended March 31, 2022

Business

Services

Canada Business

Services USA Technical

Services Corporate

and Other (1) Total











Recurring/contractual services 114 148 24 4 290 On-call services 19 15 51 1 86 Project – – 97 – 97 Manufacturing and distribution – – – 15 15 Other revenues 7 – – – 7











Total external revenues 140 163 172 20 495 Inter-segment revenues 2 – – (2) – Revenues 142 163 172 18 495











Income (loss) before income taxes 16 7 (2) (11) 10 Net finance expense – 2 1 5 8 Operating income (loss) 16 9 (1) (6) 18 Depreciation and amortization 3 4 7 2 16 Share-based compensation (2) – – – 2 2 Adjusted EBITDA 19 13 6 (2) 36











Total assets (3) 267 320 515 118 1,220 Total liabilities (3) 81 68 232 400 781 Additions to property, plant and equipment 2 2 9 1 14 Additions to intangible assets – – 13 2 15 Addition of goodwill – – 21 – 21

















(1) Comparative results have been recast to reflect a change in our reporting segments, as former Complementary Services and Corporate and eliminations segments are now grouped under Corporate and Other. (2) Includes stock option, performance share unit and restricted share unit plans. (3) As at December 31, 2022



GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Business acquisitions

(In millions of Canadian dollars)

Acquisition date Company acquired Location Segment reporting Purchase price allocation status 2023 Acquisition







None







2022 Acquisitions







January 21, 2022 Gestion E.C.I. inc. and its subsidiaries ("Énergère") Montréal,

Quebec Technical Services Completed March 1, 2022 M.T.I. Mechanical Trade Industries Ltd. and its subsidiary ("MTI") Markham,

Ontario Technical Services Completed September 1, 2022 Cascadian Building Maintenance, Ltd. ("Cascadian") Bellevue,

Washington Business

Services USA Completed



GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Supplementary Quarterly Financial Information

Three-month periods

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data)

Three months ended







(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data) (1) March 2023 December 2022 September 2022 June 2022 Revenue 591 588 563 526 Operating income 12 15 19 17 Depreciation and amortization 17 22 18 18 Transaction, reorganization and other costs 1 1 1 1 Share-based compensation 2 3 2 1 Strategic information technology projects configuration and customization costs 1 1 2 1 Adjusted EBITDA (2) 33 42 42 38 Net income for the period 4 10 11 10 Earnings per share







Basic 0.15 0.41 0.45 0.40 Diluted 0.15 0.40 0.44 0.40

Three months ended







(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data) (1) March 2022 December 2021 September 2021 June 2021 Revenue 495 433 408 372 Operating income 18 15 18 24 Depreciation and amortization 16 15 13 12 Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses ‒ ‒ (1) (5) Transaction, reorganization and other costs ‒ 2 1 ‒ Share-based compensation 2 2 2 2 Adjusted EBITDA (2) 36 34 33 33 Net income for the period 7 7 9 14 Earnings per share







Basic 0.30 0.30 0.41 0.61 Diluted 0.30 0.29 0.40 0.59

(1) The differences between the quarters are mainly the results of business acquisitions, as well as seasonality in the Technical Services segment. The net income for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021 were favourably impacted by the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses. (2) Adjusted EBITDA definition now exclude the strategic information technology projects configuration and customization costs. This change has no impact on the three-month periods ended June 30, 2021, September 30, 2021, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2022.





