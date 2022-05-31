LASALLE, QC, May 31, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. ("GDI" or the "Company") (TSX: GDI) announced today that a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") authorized by its Board of Directors to purchase for cancellation during the next 12 months up to 500,000 subordinate voting shares, representing approximately 3.5% of the aggregate number of subordinate voting shares outstanding as of the close of business on May 20, 2022, has been approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

At the close of business on May 20, 2022, there were 14,421,840 subordinate voting shares issued and outstanding, including a public float of 11,787,937 subordinate voting shares. The actual number of subordinate voting shares which will be purchased for cancellation and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by the Company. GDI's management and Board of Directors believe that at certain times the purchase for cancellation of the Company's subordinate voting shares falls within its criteria for capital allocation. The NCIB will provide the ability for the Company to purchase subordinate voting shares at its discretion and in accordance with TSX rules as part of its mandate to increase shareholder value. During the preceding 12-month period, the Company did not purchase any of its subordinate voting shares.

Purchases under the NCIB will be made by means of open market transactions through the facilities of the TSX as well as alternative trading systems in Canada. The exchange's rules permit the Company to purchase daily a maximum of 6,257 subordinate voting shares through TSX facilities, subject to any block purchases made in accordance with TSX rules, which is 25% of the average daily trading volume of subordinate voting shares for the past six completed calendar months.

The Company has entered into an automatic share purchase plan under which its designated broker will repurchase the Company's subordinate voting shares during the NCIB. The automatic share purchase plan allows for purchases by the Company of its subordinate voting shares during certain pre-determined black-out periods, subject to certain parameters. Outside of these pre-determined black-out periods, shares will be purchased in accordance with management's discretion. The price to be paid by the Company for any shares will be the market price at the time of acquisition.

Purchases of subordinate voting shares may commence on or about June 3, 2022 and will expire on the earlier of June 2, 2023 or the date on which the Company has either acquired the maximum number of subordinate voting shares allowable or otherwise decided not to make any further repurchases.

ABOUT GDI

GDI is a leading integrated commercial facility services provider which offers a range of services in Canada and the United States to owners and managers of a variety of facility types including office buildings, educational facilities, industrial facilities, healthcare establishments, stadiums and event venues, hotels, shopping centres, distribution facilities, airports and other transportation facilities. GDI's commercial facility services capabilities include commercial janitorial and building maintenance, the installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC-R, mechanical, electrical and building automation systems, as well as other complementary services such as janitorial products manufacturing and distribution. GDI's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: GDI). Additional information on GDI can be found on its website at www.gdi.com.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

