GDCC Returns Expanding Canada's Digital Future

TORONTO, May 25, 2026 /CNW/ - The Global Data Centre & Cloud Expo Canada 2026 is proud to announce that Mehdi Paryavi, Chairman and Founder of the International Data Center Authority (IDCA), will deliver the prestigious Opening Keynote at the second edition of the event, taking place on 20–21 October 2026 at The International Centre, Toronto.

Following a highly successful inaugural edition, the Global Data Centre & Cloud Expo Canada has rapidly emerged as one of North America's leading platforms for hyperscale digital infrastructure, cloud computing, AI ecosystems, cybersecurity, edge infrastructure, and next-generation connectivity.

The 2026 edition is set to be significantly larger in scale, bringing together hyperscalers, colocation providers, GPU cloud operators, telecom carriers, infrastructure investors, policymakers, enterprise CIOs and CTOs, MSPs, system integrators, data centre operators, cybersecurity experts, and global technology innovators from across the digital infrastructure ecosystem.

Widely recognized as a leading global voice in digital infrastructure, data centre governance, and emerging technologies, Mehdi Paryavi has played a pivotal role in shaping global standards and innovation across the data centre, cloud, and AI ecosystem. His Opening Keynote is expected to address AI-driven infrastructure, hyperscale growth, sustainability, digital sovereignty, and the evolving demands of the global digital economy.

Mr. Paryavi stated, "Canada, with its abundant natural resources and strategic location, is destined to play a vital role in the global digital infrastructure and subsequent economic evolution.We are looking forward in opening the Global Data Centre & Cloud Expo Canada 2026 in October and to share the message of prosperity and global exchange through the merits of the digital economy, expand on the lessons learned from around the world, and discuss with our great Canadian friends about the challenges and opportunities they are facing."

The two-day event will feature a dynamic agenda by welcoming an exceptional line-up of distinguished industry and government leaders including Hon. Stephen Crawford, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement, Government of Ontario; Philippe Dufresne, Privacy Commissioner of Canada; Andrej Zdravkovic, Chief Software Officer, AMD; Kathleen Kauth, Founding Member, iMasons Canada; Cliff Grossner, Ph.D., Chief Innovation Officer, Open Compute Project Foundation; alongside many other influential global leaders.

As Canada continues to strengthen its position as a strategic hub for AI, cloud, and critical digital infrastructure, the Global Data Centre & Cloud Expo Canada 2026 stands poised to become a landmark gathering shaping the future of the global digital economy.

Media Contact:

Ridhi Sondhi

Deputy Marketing Manager

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https://gdcc-expo.com/

Global Data Centre & Cloud Expo Canada

SOURCE Global Data Centre & Cloud Expo Canada