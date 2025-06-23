GDA Purchases 1,000 Advanced Auradine Miners to Expand Mining Capacity

Deployment of 1000 AT2880-277 miners at GDA's Glasscock County, Texas data center deepens its ties to the Lone Star State

HOUSTON, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Genesis Digital Assets Limited ("GDA"), one of the largest Bitcoin mining companies in the world in terms of hash rate, today announced it has entered a purchase agreement with Auradine, a Silicon Valley-based provider of blockchain and AI infrastructure solutions. As part of the agreement, GDA will acquire 1000 of Auradine's latest Teraflux™ AT2880-277 air-cooled miners to be installed at its 40 MW data center in Glasscock County, Texas.

"GDA's strategic priority is to combine operational excellence with long-term sustainability," said Abdumalik Mirakhmedov, Executive President of GDA. "Auradine's advanced mining systems offer the performance and flexibility we need to compete globally while staying aligned with our focus on responsible energy use, innovation, and a commitment to supporting the grid."

The AT2880-277 miner delivers up to 260 TH/s of hash rate with energy efficiency as low as 16 J/TH, offering GDA best-in-class performance and sustainability. Once operational, the new machines will also participate in ERCOT, Texas's demand response program, reinforcing GDA's growing role in improving power grid reliability during peak demand periods.

"We are proud to partner with GDA, a company that exemplifies strategic leadership and operational discipline in the Bitcoin mining space," said Rajiv Khemani, CEO and co-founder of Auradine. "This collaboration underscores the importance of developing and deploying U.S.-based, energy-efficient mining infrastructure that secures the future of the Bitcoin Network and contributes to energy grid resilience."

This deployment is part of GDA's broader U.S. expansion strategy, positioning Texas as a cornerstone of its operations due to its renewable energy assets, regulatory alignment with the industry, and innovation-friendly environment.

About GDA

GDA is one of the world's largest and most experienced industrial-scale Bitcoin mining companies, with a track record of building, managing, and scaling data center operations spanning nearly a decade. We champion innovation, responsible energy use, and investment in the communities where we operate globally, including the 20 data centers across North America, South America, Europe, and Central Asia. With a total power capacity of over 600 MW, the company has brought over 150,000 miners online and was named to Fast Company's 2024 list of the Next Big Things in Tech in the fintech and blockchain category and was the winner of the "ESG Solution of the Year Award" by the 2025 CleanTech Breakthrough Awards. At GDA, we are committed to supporting the infrastructure for the future of money by making the Bitcoin network more robust, resilient, and secure.

About Auradine

Auradine, Inc. is a leader in blockchain and AI infrastructure solutions. The company provides groundbreaking software, hardware, and cloud offerings to enable scalable, sustainable, and secure solutions. Founded in 2022 by a team of seasoned entrepreneurs and technologists, Auradine boasts deep expertise and a proven track record in semiconductors, SaaS, and systems. Auradine is committed to innovation and excellence and is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

