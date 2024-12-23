SUZHOU, China, Dec. 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- GCL Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a leader in the clean energy sector, and Ant Digital Technologies, a pioneer in digital technology services and blockchain technology, have achieved a significant milestone by successfully completing the first-ever Real World Asset Tokenization (RWA) issuance in China's photovoltaic industry, securing 200 million yuan in cross-border financing. The groundbreaking initiative on December 23 not only injects substantial new capital into GCL Energy Technology's ambitious growth plans but also establishes a novel financing model for Chinese photovoltaic companies seeking to fund green projects internationally.

GCL Energy Technology and Ant Digital Technologies Launch First Blockchain-Based RWA Project in Photovoltaic Industry

RWA represents a transformative approach to asset management, where physical assets are digitized as tokens on the blockchain, enhancing liquidity and market accessibility. For this inaugural issuance, GCL Energy Technology has tokenized two strategically significant solar power plants in Hunan and Hubei, with a combined capacity of approximately 82MW, to spearhead this new financing frontier.

As the core entity of China's largest private power conglomerate, GCL (Group) Holdings Co., Ltd., GCL Energy Technology is at the forefront of integrating clean energy production with comprehensive energy services and advanced digital operations. The company has significantly expanded its renewable energy footprint, with its total installed capacity reaching 5976.36 megawatts as of September 30, 2024, and renewable sources constituting 57.81% of this capacity. Notably, under the GCL SUN brand, residential photovoltaic installations have surged to 1105.89 megawatts across more than 36,500 households, demonstrating robust growth.

This RWA initiative is a cornerstone in GCL Energy Technology's strategy to harness data for asset valorization, involving around 3000 residential photovoltaic systems. By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence, blockchain, and IoT technologies, the project packages and stores operational and revenue data on the blockchain. This dual-chain and one-bridge architecture has garnered strong backing from prominent global investors, reinforcing RWA's role as a pivotal green finance tool that underscores the company's commitment to sustainable development and transparency.

The move not only bolsters GCL Energy Technology's global ESG credentials but also strengthens its position in the international market, aligning investor interests with the burgeoning demand for environmentally responsible, low-carbon investments. Looking ahead, GCL Energy Technology remains dedicated to leading the charge in renewable energy, with a strategic focus on leveraging data to drive innovation across the sector and foster a transparent, effective ESG ecosystem.

During the issuance event, Ant Digital Technologies emphasized that industries are increasingly adopting renewable energy and sustainable assets to drive sustainable growth, and its partnership with GCL Energy Technology aims to better support this trend. Leveraging blockchain and smart contract technologies, the collaboration has dramatically improved the transparency and efficiency of asset management, operations, and transactions, while also reducing costs associated with these activities. The strategic alliance is a response to the growing market demand in the photovoltaic sector, bringing substantial practical benefits to the real economy and demonstrating the scalability of these advanced technologies.

At the same event, strategic ties were further cemented with a comprehensive partnership agreement signed with Ant Digital Technologies in Suzhou. The partnership will broaden to include joint construction, acquisition, and securitization of new energy assets, covering distributed, commercial, industrial, and residential photovoltaic power stations.

In addition, both parties will collaborate to develop AI large model applications for various scenarios including new energy generation forecasting, energy management optimization, and intelligent operations, driving the industry's move towards enhanced intelligence and sustainability.

SOURCE GCL Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

