GCAM Adds New Plasma Collection Center

Human plasma is the essential source for products to treating patients suffering from many different life-threatening disease and conditions, including immune deficiencies, hemophilia and other blood disorders.

GCAM is a member of GC, the parent company of GC Pharma. GC Pharma is one of the largest protein therapies manufacturer in the world. GCAM collects high quality source plasma for GC Pharma and other plasma fractionators. GCAM can collect up to 650,000 liters of source plasma annually.

About GCAM

GCAM, Inc., headquartered in Fullerton, CA, was established in 2009 and a member of South Korea's GC group of companies. GCAM runs source plasma centers in the United States. Its sister company, GC Pharma operates biopharmaceutical businesses on a global scale and GCBT, its immediate parent company owns state-of-art plasma fractionation facility in Montreal, Quebec.

