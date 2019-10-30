GC Pharma Reports Q3 2019 Results

YONGIN, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ -- GC Pharma (formerly known as Green Cross Corporation) (KRX: 006280), a South Korean biopharmaceutical company, today announced unaudited results for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Key Figures Q3 2019(1) Growth(1) Total revenues KRW 369.7 billion +4.9% Operating profit KRW 36.6 billion +30.6% K-IFRS profit after taxation KRW 22.4 billion +41.7% (1) Results and percentages compare to equivalent 2018 period.

Financial Highlights

Delivered total revenues growth of 4.9% KRW 369.7 billion (Q3 2018: KRW 352.3 billion ), all entities revenues grew plus compare to equivalent 2018 period.

(Q3 2018: ), all entities revenues grew plus compare to equivalent 2018 period. Operating profit increased 30.6% to KRW 36.6 billion (Q3 2018: KRW 28.0 billion ), primarily due to a growth by local vaccines segment performance.

(Q3 2018: ), primarily due to a growth by local vaccines segment performance. Double-digit profit growth driven by strong profitable business sales like 'Flu Vaccine' and 'Hunterase'.

About GC Pharma

GC Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company that delivers life-saving and life-sustaining protein therapeutics and vaccines. Headquartered in South Korea, GC Pharma is the largest plasma protein product manufacturer in Asia and has been dedicated to quality healthcare solutions more than half a century. Green Cross Corporation updates its corporate brand as GC Pharma in early 2018. Green Cross Corporation remains the company's registered, legal name.

This release includes forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of GC Pharma's management. Such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

