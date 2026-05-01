GBW Alternative All-Weather Growth Fund and GBW Alternative Short-Term Growth Fund Announce Unitholder Meetings to Approve Change in Trustee and Manager

TORONTO, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - McLean Asset Management Ltd. ("McLean"), in its capacity as the Trustee and Manager of the GBW Alternative All-Weather Growth Fund and the GBW Alternative Short-Term Growth Fund (each, a "GBW Fund" and collectively, the "GBW Funds") announced today that separate meetings of the unitholders of each GBW Fund (each a "Meeting" and collectively, the "Meetings") will be held on June 26, 2026 (including any postponement or adjournment thereof) to consider and, if thought advisable, approve the change in Trustee and Manager of each GBW Fund from McLean to GB Wealth Inc. ("GB Wealth"). GB Wealth currently acts as the portfolio manager of the GBW Funds.

The record date for the determination of unitholders entitled to receive notice of the Meetings is May 27, 2026 (the "Record Date").

In connection with the foregoing, McLean has provided unitholders with sixty (60) days' advance notice of its resignation as Trustee and Manager of each GBW Fund in accordance with section 9.9 of the Third Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of the GBW Funds dated as of September 10, 2025 (the "Declaration"). The effective date of McLean's resignation as Trustee and Manager will be June 30, 2026, unless a successor Trustee and Manager of the GBW Funds is appointed prior to that date.

An information circular (the "Circular") and other proxy related materials in relation to the Meetings will be mailed to investors who were unitholders as of the Record Date in compliance with applicable laws and will be available on the designated website of the GBW Funds. The Circular will provide important information concerning the matters to be considered at the Meetings and related items, including the voting procedures and how a unitholder may attend the applicable Meeting. Unitholders are urged to read the Circular and its schedules carefully and in their entirety.

About the GBW Funds.

Each of the GBW Alternative All-Weather Growth Fund and the GBW Alternative Short-Term Growth Fund seeks to generate capital appreciation while achieving a positive rate of return over rolling five-year and two-year periods (respectively) by actively managing a diversified portfolio of securities with direct and indirect exposure to equity securities, fixed-income securities, commodities, currencies, and derivative instruments.

SOURCE McLean Asset Management Ltd.

For further Information, please contact: Joseph Walsh, Managing Director, McLean Asset Management Ltd., [email protected]; Geoff Wilson, President & Chief Compliance Officer, GB Wealth Inc., [email protected]