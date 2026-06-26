GBW Alternative All-Weather Growth Fund and GBW Alternative Short-Term Growth Fund Announce Change in Trustee and Manager

The Manager of the GBW Alternative All-Weather Growth Fund also announces a change in the risk rating of the Fund

TORONTO, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - The GBW Alternative All-Weather Growth Fund and the GBW Alternative Short-Term Growth Fund (each, a "Fund" and collectively, the "Funds") announce that the unitholders of each Fund have approved a change in the Trustee and Manager from McLean Asset Management Ltd. to GB Wealth Inc. ("GB Wealth") at meetings for each Fund held at the office of GB Wealth in Toronto earlier today. The change in Trustee and Manager of each Fund will take effect immediately.

Unitholders of each Fund also approved the amendment and restatement of the declaration of trust of the Funds. GB Wealth has been the portfolio manager of the GBW Funds since their inception and will also continue to serve in that capacity.

GB Wealth also announces a change to the risk rating of the GBW Alternative All-Weather Growth Fund, effective immediately, as detailed in the table below.

Fund Name Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating GBW Alternative All-Weather Growth

Fund Medium Low to Medium

The risk rating change is based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators in National Instrument 81-102 – Investment Funds, to determine the risk level of mutual funds. The risk rating of the GBW Alternative All-Weather Growth Fund is reviewed on at least an annual basis, as well as when the Fund undergoes a material change. The change to the risk rating is the result of ongoing internal reviews by GB Wealth and is not the result of any changes to the investment objective, strategies or management of the Fund.

The change in risk rating of the GBW All-Weather Growth Fund will be reflected in an amendment to the simplified prospectus of the Fund and the related Fund Facts documents for each class of units of the Fund and will be available on the Fund's designated website at www.gbwealth.ca/funds and the Fund's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About the Funds

Each of the GBW Alternative All-Weather Growth Fund and the GBW Alternative Short-Term Growth Fund seeks to generate capital appreciation while achieving a positive rate of return over rolling five-year and two-year periods (respectively) by actively managing a diversified portfolio of securities with direct and indirect exposure to equity securities, fixed-income securities, commodities, currencies, and derivative instruments.

SOURCE GB Wealth Inc.

For further information, please contact: Geoff Wilson, President & Chief Compliance Officer, GB Wealth Inc., [email protected]