GBS Malta Celebrates Landmark Inaugural Graduation

ST JULIAN'S, Malta, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- GBS Malta, part of GEDU Global Education, has today provided a boost to the economy with students graduating in what is the institution's first cohort entering the job market.

Prime Minister Robert Abela was the Chief Guest at the ceremony, which was also attended by senior figures from Maltese businesses and the diplomatic community.

Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela (PRNewsfoto/GBS Malta) Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela and GBS Malta Director of Operations (Europe) Allen Lofaro (PRNewsfoto/GBS Malta)

The largest group of students graduated from the MBA in Project Management pathway programme, now accredited by the Association of Project Management (APM). GBS Malta is seeing a growing interest in its courses. Not least because of the quality of life in Malta and the job opportunities emerging through the country's strong economic growth, with tourists visiting in high numbers, and significant private sector investment across the island.

Quality higher education is vital if Malta is to sustain this positive trajectory.

Speaking at the ceremony about the students' achievements, Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela said:

"It reflects Malta's evolution into a dynamic hub for high-quality education and high-quality career pathways.

"In a world that is shaped by rapid change, these skills place students at the forefront of opportunity.

"GBS Malta's support for local initiatives in education, employability and social development shows a genuine commitment to our community."

Director of Operations (Europe) for GBS Malta, Allen Lofaro said this is a momentous day for the institution.

"I'm filled with pride to see students graduating today, knowing that they will go on to have an impact both here in Malta and around the world," said Mr Lofaro.

"It is a really exciting time to be involved in education in Malta, and we were delighted to have the Prime Minister's support. Malta is increasingly able to attract and retain talented young people - they see a positive and long-term future in the country."

"This is helping to make Malta a hub for education, attracting ambitious students and institutions from around world.

"The Island's knowledge economy is thriving, and we at GBS will continue to play our role in strengthening it. We have designed our curriculum to meet industry's needs, particularly in high-tech and high-growth sectors.

"Today's graduating cohort is the first of many, and I can't wait to see what the near future holds."

About GBS Malta:

GBS Malta is a provider of higher education, and part of Global Education (GEDU), a leading organisation bringing high-quality education to 80,000 students across 15 countries.

GBS Malta is devoted to providing academic learning backed by real-world business experience, preparing students for leadership roles. Its programmes, including business, entrepreneurship, information technology, public health, and marketing, taught by industry lecturers and practitioners, are designed for students who want a return on their education investment and seeking to thrive in today's competitive job market.

GBS is dedicated to fostering a collaborative learning environment, in a brand-new state-of-the-art campus in St Julian's, mirroring today's professional workplaces, equipping students with the skills and industry exposure needed to thrive in high-demand fields.

Students in Malta enjoy high-quality affordable education and a vibrant lifestyle in one of the safest countries in Europe.

GBS Malta is a licenced Higher Education institution (MFHEA Licence Number: 2022-010). Its licence has been approved by our regulator, Malta Further & Higher Education Authority (MFHEA) which is an independent, transparent, and international authority. GBS courses are in line with the Malta Qualifications Framework and the European Qualification Framework.

