GBLT Signs Global License Agreement with AgfaPhoto to Supply Mobile Energy & Storage Solutions

TORONTO and DUEREN, Germany, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) (OTCQB: GBLTF) (FSE: 4G9) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has expanded its licensee agreement with AgfaPhoto Holding GmbH ("AgfaPhoto") to allow GBLT to provide AgfaPhoto's entire suite of mobile energy and storage solutions products globally. As a result of overwhelming demand for AgfaPhoto products delivered to GBLT customers in Europe, AgfaPhoto has extended the term of the license to December 31, 2026 that was initially scheduled to terminate at the end of 2022 while expanding the scope of the agreement to cover the entire globe in addition to increasing the range of products that can be sold by GBLT.

Under the AgfaPhoto brand, GBLT now has the most unique and advanced mobile energy product line globally. Beginning July 1st, 2021, GBLT customers will have access to AgfaPhoto's full suite of mobile energy and storage solutions. In addition, the Company will see an increase in gross margin from mobile energy and storage solutions as a result of the new agreement that entails a lower licensing fee and higher margin products.

"GBLT has developed a robust supply chain infrastructure in many global regions that gives us the confidence to grant them our widest scoped global agreement for mobile energy solutions," said Marc M. Bamberger, Managing Director at AgfaPhoto. "Over the past number of years, we have been truly impressed by GBLT's product quality and they have demonstrated true stewardship of what we represent as a global brand."

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with AgfaPhoto that positions GBLT as a global leader in mobile energy and storage solutions," said Dr. Thilo Senst, Founder and CEO of GBLT Corp. "Expanding our agreement not just from a product perspective but to allow us to deliver solutions globally, will enable GBLT to further entrench itself as a global organization with clients that are among the largest retailers in the world. As the need for mobile energy solutions continues to grow and the industry continues to consolidate having a wide variety of solutions under one brand name while also facing less competition will improve GBLT's standing in the industry."

About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, battery and personal protection equipment to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for Kodak mobile storage systems and AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's personal protection equipment is primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand, which is owned and operated by GBT GmbH.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

For further information: GBLT Corp., Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO, Tel.: +49(0)2421-20856-0, Email: [email protected]; Investor Relations: Virtus Advisory Group, Tel: 416-644-5081, Email: [email protected]