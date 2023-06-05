GBLT Receives the Green Light to Launch Dr. Senst CBD Product Line in Germany

TORONTO and DUREN, Germany, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the necessary testing requirements and successfully established legal assurances to be able to fully distribute CBD products to the German market.

"We are proud to announce this pinnacle milestone in our Company's history as we enter the CBD market with our high quality, lab-tested line of Dr. Senst CBD products," said Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO of GBLT. "We look forward to being a trailblazer in the early-stage market here in Germany as we plan to leverage the brand recognition power of our Dr. Senst brand. We are also fortunate to have such a robust distribution network with major retailers and distributors at our disposal, established due to the years of providing quality battery and portable energy products, as they have proved historically to be an easy initial gateway to expand our product offerings."

Dr. Senst Continued, "With the successful legal assurances we have received, we can now confidently focus on fully scaling and expanding the CBD business into our large distribution networks and establish significant market share in the German market while it is still in its formative stage. Due to our aggressive plans to expand and diversify our revenue streams, the high quality Dr. Senst CBD products will be one of the first to be available in large physical retail locations in Germany as well as a source for sticky long-term revenue with high margins for the Company."

About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, and battery solutions. GBLT is also a leading provider of renewable energy solutions via its solar division, participating in the rapidly growing solar energy market. In addition, the Company offers consumer healthcare and wellness products to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's branded healthcare and wellbeing products are primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

Forward - Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning the Company's proposed activities under the Agreement, the Company's ability to achieve sales, commercial or otherwise, from its products, and the expectations of the Company regarding funding payments due pursuant to the Agreement. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider

(as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: GBLT Corp., Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO, Tel.: +49(0)2421-20856-0, Email: [email protected]; Investor Relations: Virtus Advisory Group, Tel: 416-646-6779, Email : [email protected]