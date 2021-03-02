GBLT Receives Initial Order for its Proprietary Line of Disinfectant Products

TORONTO and DUEREN, Germany, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) (OTCQB: GBLTF) (FSE: 4G9) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the first order for its previously announced disinfectant line of products from one of Europe's largest retailers for internal use. The Dr. Senst branded products includes lines of sprays and wipes up to 99.99% effectiveness in killing bacteria and germs. The initial order is for 24,000 packs, each containing 60 wipes, and will be used by the retailer for internal use only in Germany, including production facilities, storage facilities and retail stores. The Company anticipates additional orders from this client over the coming months.

Conventional disinfectants are immediately effective but only for a short period of time. Dr. Senst's branded disinfectants are able to last up to 10 days as a result of its proprietary anti-microbial effect. Dr. Senst surface disinfection establishes an ultrathin film with a lasting effect. Using sol-gel technology, the biocides used to kill the germs are embedded in the porous structure of the developing sponge-like sol-gel and are washed out again when coming into contact with water.

"We are very pleased that this large retailer is the first to order the Dr. Senst brand of disinfectant wipes for their own internal use and have high expectations that this will lead to additional orders in the coming months," said Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO of GBLT. "The disinfectant market was estimated at $4.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to continue growing, well after the Coronavirus pandemic ends.1 We are pleased to see that this initial order will have applications far beyond being a preventative measure against COVID-19 but rather as a standard product used internally to prevent bacteria and germs from spreading. We will continue to expand our Dr. Senst brand to include multiple products, like these disinfectants, to ensure consumers and clients have a trusted supplier of PPE in offices and households throughout Europe."

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, battery and personal protection equipment to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for Kodak mobile storage systems and AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's personal protection equipment is primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand, which is owned and operated by GBT GmbH.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

