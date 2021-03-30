GBLT Receives €780,000 Order From a Top 5 Global Retailer

TORONTO and DUEREN, Germany, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) (OTCQB: GBLTF) (FSE: 4G9) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will deliver an order for LED torches to one of the five largest global retailers. The €780,000 order is part of a promotional program that will run throughout the second half of 2021 and will be labelled under a popular brand flashlight and lifestyle products.

This is the first non-PPE product that is being delivered to this global retailer and will be stocked on shelves throughout the EU.

"This contract highlights the value of being a listed vendor for large retailers that continue to entrust us with large orders that span multiple countries and stores," said Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO of GBLT. "Our supply chain has been established so that we are able to deliver a vast array of products with certainty and are not dependent on any one distribution outlet. With continued timely delivery and optimal pricing power, global retailers continue to entrust GBLT with larger orders and we expect this trend to continue as we continue through 2021 and well into the future. As our product portfolio grows, we believe this turnover can grow even more substantially to the point where we are regularly seeing multi-million Euro turnover contracts from these global retailers."

About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, battery and personal protection equipment to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for Kodak mobile storage systems and AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's personal protection equipment is primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand, which is owned and operated by GBT GmbH.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning the Company's proposed activities under the Agreement, the Company's ability to achieve sales, commercial or otherwise, from its products, and the expectations of the Company regarding funding payments due pursuant to the Agreement. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

