GBLT Receives €500,000 Thermometer Order from One of the Largest Global Retailers

TORONTO and DUEREN, Germany, March 23, 2021 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) (OTCQB: GBLTF) (FSE: 4G9) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a fourth follow-up order for an additional €500,000 for its Dr. Senst branded thermometers from one of the largest retailers globally. GBLT had disclosed orders from this retailer previously for a total of €2.8m.

This most recent order of Dr. Senst branded thermometers will be offered in stores in select regions of the retailer.

"Dr. Senst branded products continue to grow in popularity in the EU and this latest order highlights the strong demand we are seeing directly from customers of this global retailer," said Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO of GBLT Corp. "This is now the fourth order we have received from this company and as a listed vendor for their chain of stores, we are building a strong relationship that we expect to open doors for even more Dr. Senst products. Consumers continue to vote for our products with their wallet and we believe the brand loyalty we have built over the last year will have staying-power well into the future."

About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, battery and personal protection equipment to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for Kodak mobile storage systems and AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's personal protection equipment is primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand, which is owned and operated by GBT GmbH.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

