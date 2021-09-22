GBLT Receives €2.1m Order from Europe's Largest Retailer for New Products

TORONTO and DUEREN, Germany, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) (OTCQB: GBLTF) (FSE: 4G9) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received an order for €2.1m (CDN $3.2m) from Europe's largest retailer to deliver the Company's newest product line, Dr. Senst branded blood pressure monitors and nebulizers. Products will be sold in markets that include France, Spain, Portugal and Italy and GBLT expects to distribute these products in additional markets going forward.

This order marks continued expansion of GBLT's proprietary brand of Dr. Senst healthcare electronic products as the Company continues to penetrate retailers globally.

"The fact that Europe's largest retailer is coming directly to GBLT to have products developed based on consumer demand, is a testament to our relationship with our clients and our ability to deliver exactly what our clients are looking for in a timely and cost effective manner," said Dr. Thilo Senst, Founder and CEO of GBLT Corp. "Dr. Senst has become a leading and trusted European brand in just a short 18-month period and we continue to quickly expand our product lines to meet the demand of customers. We are well on track to achieve record revenue in fiscal year 2021, but further sustain this growth moving forward, independent of COVID-19, as the Dr. Senst brand quickly becomes a trusted household brand of products for today's more health-concious consumer."

About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, battery and personal protection equipment to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for Kodak mobile storage systems and AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's personal protection equipment is primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand, which is owned and operated by GBT GmbH.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning the Company's proposed activities under the Agreement, the Company's ability to achieve sales, commercial or otherwise, from its products, and the expectations of the Company regarding funding payments due pursuant to the Agreement. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider

(as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE GBLT Corp.

For further information: GBLT Corp., Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO, Tel.: +49(0)2421-20856-0, Email: [email protected]; Investor Relations: Virtus Advisory Group, Tel: 416-644-5081, Email: [email protected]