GBLT Receives a $4.7 million USD ($6.3 million CAD) Order for One of the Largest Drugstore Chains in Europe

TORONTO and DUREN, Germany, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received a large new order for one of the largest European drugstore chains for a minimum expected volume of $4.7 million USD ($6.3 million CAD) to provide battery products this year.

"We are pleased to continue our long-term relationship with one of the largest drugstore retailers in Europe as they continue to provide consistent sales commitments as we continue to provide quality products," said Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO of GBLT. "Batteries have been our entry product to many of our retailers which has led to introducing different products from the diverse product offerings GBLT has to offer. We continue to focus on scaling all our operations in major markets in Europe and beyond and are pleased to continue to provide to our longest and most loyal customers as well as increasing product sales in new customers and territories."

Dr. Senst continued, "We are expanding and scaling our products this year at a very fast rate, and we continue to foster our long-term relationships with large stable retailers and distributors as they continue to provide reliable and large sales orders necessary for our company's bottom line growth. With the expansion of our product offerings this year ranging from full service solar energy products to personal healthcare lines we plan to continue to grow our presence in the European market and beyond."

* Exchange rate 1.34 CAD/USD (2023-05-08) as per https://www.bankofcanada.ca/rates/exchange/daily-exchange-rates/

About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, and battery solutions. GBLT is also a leading provider of renewable energy solutions via its solar division, participating in the rapidly growing solar energy market. In addition, the Company offers consumer healthcare and wellness products to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's branded healthcare and wellbeing products are primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

Forward - Looking Information

For further information: GBLT Corp.: Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO, Tel.: +49(0)2421-20856-0, Email: [email protected]; Investor Relations: Virtus Advisory Group, Tel: 416-646-6779, Email : [email protected]