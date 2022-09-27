GBLT Opens UK Office and Continues to Expand its Presence Globally

TORONTO and DUREN, Germany, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. ( TSXV: GBLT) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of their operations to the UK market with the opening of a new sales and marketing office in London, England. The expansion into the UK is a key milestone in GBLT's global expansion plans and will help further increase the presence and of the Company's portable energy and Dr. Senst Personal Healthcare brand.

"We continue to focus on scaling our high margin product lines and we are pleased to be opening a local office in London headed by a new International Sales Director to further expand the Company's presence globally," said Dr. Senst, CEO of GBLT. "The new office in London allows us to continue to expand our presence past the European mainland and grow a greater presence in the network of Commonwealth countries, Scandinavia, and other emerging nations. London reputation as a global centre for trade and business thanks to its time zone and flight connections out of Heathrow – one of the world's busiest international hubs. The expansion into the UK market further contributes to GBLT's plan to expand its brand presence into other continents like North America. We remain excited on the continuous activities GBLT has been fortunate enough to experience despite the economic volatility in Europe. We are confident that the Company will continue to scale globally and continue to capitalize on our growth opportunities despite today's highly volatile economic environment."

About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, and battery solutions. GBLT is also a leading provider of renewable energy solutions via its solar division, participating in the rapidly growing solar energy market. In addition, the Company offers consumer healthcare and wellness products to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's branded healthcare and wellbeing products are primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

For further information: GBLT Corp., Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO, Tel.: +49(0)2421-20856-0, Email: [email protected]; Investor Relations: Virtus Advisory Group, Tel: 416-644-5081, Email: [email protected]