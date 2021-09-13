GBLT Expands Product Offering with One of Europe's Largest Retailers with USD $237,000 Order

TORONTO and DUEREN, Germany, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) (OTCQB: GBLTF) (FSE: 4G9) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received an order for USD $237,000 for battery chargers from a global retailer and one of the three largest merchandisers in Germany (the "Client"). This is a new product offering for the Client and marks an expansion into environmentally friendly battery solutions. The Client had previously ordered private label batteries from GBLT and this new product continues to broaden GBLT's position within the organization.

"The value of being a listed vendor has never been more apparent as the global supply chain continues to face issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, yet our clients continue to order and rely on us to ensure that their shelves are stocked with best-in-class products from a trusted brand," said Dr. Thilo Senst, Founder and CEO of GBLT. "Furthermore, we continue to see our clients expanding the breadth of their product orders from us which we view as an extremely positive sign of things to come throughout the remainder of this year and well into 2022."

About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, battery and personal protection equipment to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for Kodak mobile storage systems and AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's personal protection equipment is primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand, which is owned and operated by GBT GmbH.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning the Company's proposed activities under the Agreement, the Company's ability to achieve sales, commercial or otherwise, from its products, and the expectations of the Company regarding funding payments due pursuant to the Agreement. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider

(as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE GBLT Corp.

For further information: GBLT Corp., Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO, Tel.: +49(0)2421-20856-0, Email: [email protected]; Investor Relations: Virtus Advisory Group, Tel: 416-644-5081, Email: [email protected]