GBLT Expands Product Offering by Receiving Initial Order for Dr. Senst Branded Insect Repellent from a Major German Retailer Chain

TORONTO and DUEREN, Germany, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) (OTCQB: GBLTF) (FSE: 4G9) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the first order for its previously announced insect repellant suite of products from a large retailer chain based out of Germany. The order includes all 3 products that exist under the Dr. Senst brand of insect repellant Personal Protective Equipment ("PPE") with the products being located throughout Germany.

Dr. Senst branded insect repellent offers a patented depot effect that prevents bug bites for up to 24 hours, making it one of the longest lasting solutions available on the market.

"The first order of our insect repellant products is a milestone for GBLT as it highlights the brand loyalty we have developed at both the consumer and retailer level. Our customers are excited about this new line and we are already seeing indications of this new suite of PPE products playing an additional role in our growth going into the summer and beyond," said Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO of GBLT Corp. "While this is only an initial order, it shows the power of being a listed and reliant vendor for retailers – we are able to quickly deliver products onto shelves as soon as our clients see demand and then quickly scale as that demand grows."

About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, battery and personal protection equipment to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for Kodak mobile storage systems and AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's personal protection equipment is primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand, which is owned and operated by GBT GmbH.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

