GBLT Expands Mobile Energy Presence in Chile

TORONTO and DUEREN, Germany, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) (OTCQB: GBLTF) (FSE: 4G9) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has expanded the presence of AgfaPhoto branded mobile energy solutions into Chile. This is an important step for GBLT, as it continues to penetrate the South American markets with its globally recognized mobile energy brand.

In the Chilean market, GBLT will deliver AgfaPhoto branded batteries via its Panama distributer. In both markets, the Company anticipates continuing to expand product offerings over the coming months and years.

"As we continue to see consolidation in the mobile energy and battery industry, AgfaPhoto is well positioned to continue capturing market share to be one of the top recognized brands globally," said Dr. Thilo Senst, Founder and CEO of GBLT Corp. "We continue to penetrate new markets that over time can add meaningful revenue to our business as we gain brand recognition and customers recognize that our products represent high-quality at affordable prices. Chile highlights this opportunity as we face less competition in this market and we expect to establish a strong foothold among consumers. In addition, geographically both countries will play an important role as part of our overall strategy to expand in other key countries in the region. While Europe alone represents a massive opportunity for both our mobile energy and Dr. Senst branded consumer healthcare products, we look forward to expanding our presence globally and quickly becoming a leading global presence."

About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, battery and personal protection equipment to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for Kodak mobile storage systems and AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's personal protection equipment is primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand, which is owned and operated by GBT GmbH.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning the Company's proposed activities under the Agreement, the Company's ability to achieve sales, commercial or otherwise, from its products, and the expectations of the Company regarding funding payments due pursuant to the Agreement. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

For further information: GBLT Corp., Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO, Tel.: +49(0)2421-20856-0, Email: [email protected]; Investor Relations: Virtus Advisory Group, Tel: 416-644-5081, Email: [email protected]