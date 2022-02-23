GBLT Expands Dr. Senst Brand into Switzerland with an Order from a Major Retailer

- GBLT continues global expansion-

TORONTO and DUEREN, Germany, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) (OTCQB: GBLTF) (FSE: 4G9) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received an order for €160,000 (CDN $231,000) from a large Swiss retailer to deliver more than 5.35 million Dr. Senst branded medical Typ II R and FFP2 masks. This marks the Company's first sale into the Swiss market for Dr. Senst healthcare products and is expected to lead to the sale of a wide array of Dr. Senst branded products into this retailer in the near future.

Despite COVID restrictions ending globally, there is still a large demand for protective masks that is expected to persist for foreseeable future.

"This customer is a perfect base for Dr. Senst branded healthcare products in Switzerland," said Dr. Thilo Senst, Founder and CEO of GBLT Corp. "As we have already proven in many other European countries, our high quality masks happen to be the perfect door opener to penetrate large retailers and establish a listing number, in order to become a leading vendor. We are very confident that this is just the beginning to launch more Dr. Senst healthcare products in Switzerland with this major retailer and others."

About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, battery and personal protection equipment to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for Kodak mobile storage systems and AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's personal protection equipment is primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand, which is owned and operated by GBT GmbH.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning the Company's proposed activities under the Agreement, the Company's ability to achieve sales, commercial or otherwise, from its products, and the expectations of the Company regarding funding payments due pursuant to the Agreement. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider

(as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

