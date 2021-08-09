GBLT Expands Battery Offering with Rechargeable Battery Order

TORONTO and DUEREN, Germany, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) (OTCQB: GBLTF) (FSE: 4G9) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received an initial order of USD $235,000 for new line of rechargeable battery products. The order comes from an existing client, a global mass merchandiser, that has currently engaged GBLT to deliver their line of private battery solutions with a $20.4m contract to be delivered over the next three years. With 360,000 employees globally and 63 billion euros in annual turnover, this client is one of the largest retailers globally.

The rechargeable battery market reached a value of USD $94.6B in 2020 and is expected to exhibit continued growth into 2026.1

"Rechargeable batteries are an excellent alternative to alkaline batteries and are proven to be more environmentally friendly," said Dr. Thilo Senst, Founder CEO of GBLT. "The addition of new product lines highlights the value of being a listed vendor to such large retailers. When demand arises for a new product, we are one of the first vendors they turn to and we are able to quickly meet that demand due to our strong supply chain and trusted distributers."

About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, battery and personal protection equipment to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for Kodak mobile storage systems and AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's personal protection equipment is primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand, which is owned and operated by GBT GmbH.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

