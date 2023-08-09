GBLT Establishes a Partnership with a Multi-Billion Dollar Pharmaceutical Distribution for Global Expansion

TORONTO and DUREN, Germany, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a partnership to provide the Company's Dr. Senst personal healthcare products to a major pharmaceutical distributor ("Distributor") with over 3,200 retail pharmacies and 224 business sites in 29 countries.

"We are pleased to announce the new vendor relationship with the multi-billion dollar leader in pharmaceutical distribution for our Dr. Sensts' healthcare products," said Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO of GBLT. "This new relationship with the Distributor with access to both wholesale and retail divisions in over 29 countries is a prime example of how multi-national corporations continue to trust our Company and our quality product lines as we continue to win new and expand existing partnership deals in 2023. We are excited to commence delivering our high-margin healthcare products and providing future opportunities to expand our offerings and scale our partnership further."

Dr. Senst continued, "We are confident in the distribution relationship established with the multi-national pharmaceutical distributor will be the key to creating new revenue opportunities and further diversify our offerings across different countries and are excited for the opportunity. As part of our core corporate strategy, we have continued to focus our efforts for the first half of the year on expansionary efforts in order to diversify our revenue channels and establish a strong foundation to finish the second half of the year strong with new established revenue streams and bottom line growth."

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, and battery solutions. GBLT is also a leading provider of renewable energy solutions via its solar division, participating in the rapidly growing solar energy market. In addition, the Company offers consumer healthcare and wellness products to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's branded healthcare and wellbeing products are primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

GBLT Corp., Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO, Tel.: +49(0)2421-20856-0, Email: [email protected]; Investor Relations: Virtus Advisory Group, Tel: 416-646-6779, Email : [email protected]