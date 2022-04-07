GBLT Enters the Australian Market with an Initial Order of $144,000 USD From a Major Wholesaler

TORONTO and DUEREN, Germany, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as the first step into the Australian market, it has entered into an agreement with a major Australian wholesaler and received an initial order for $144,000 USD for its Agfaphoto energy products.

"We are now truly a global company as Australia was the last missing piece to our already global presence that includes countries in Europe, Asian, North, Central and South America, the Middle East, as well as Africa," said Dr. Thilo Senst, Founder and CEO of GBLT. "We are excited to partner with this major Australian wholesaler with access to some of the largest retailers across the country. We believe that the initial order with this major wholesaler will lead to the expansion within all our product offerings into the over $200 billion* per annum Australian retail market."

About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, and battery solutions. GBLT is also a leading provider of renewable energy solutions via its solar division, participating in the rapidly growing solar energy market. In addition, the Company offers consumer healthcare and wellness products to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's branded healthcare and wellbeing products are primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

