GBLT Corporation Receives 15 Million Mask Follow-On Order for PPE from Lidl Supermarket

TORONTO and DUEREN, Germany, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) (OTCQB: GBLTF) (FSE: 4G9) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received a order for an additional 15,000,000 PPE masks. This is a follow-on order from Lidl Stiftung & Co. ("Lidl") for GBLT with the masks being stocked on shelves throughout Lidl France locations, which consists of 1,200 stores throughout the country. Orders received from Lidl in 2020 total 30,000,000 masks.

Lidl is a German international discount supermarket chain that operates over 10,000 stores across Europe and the United States. Lidl is part of the Schwarz Group, the fifth largest retailer in the world with sales of over €104 billion.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, GBLT has been a steady supplier of face masks to large retailers throughout Europe with the Dr. Senst brand becoming a trusted brand by consumers.

"Through an extensive and highly efficient supply chain and logistics network we have developed globally over the last 15 years, GBLT is able to deliver high quality products on time and at the best possible price, and this was no different when we were approached by retailers for PPE," said Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO of GBLT. "GBLT was quick to market with a reputable brand of high quality PPE when COVID-19 became a global pandemic in the early parts of 2020 and we have continued to serve the market throughout the remainder of 2020."

Dr. Senst continued, "We are grateful that Lidl has embraced us as a trusted supplier of PPE and anticipate a longstanding relationship. With an established distribution network, we are introducing additional product lines such as thermometers and sanitizers, that we are receiving extensive demand. Dr. Senst PPE has become a trusted brand by consumers throughout Europe as these products become a part of the modern shopping basket of home supplies."

About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, battery and personal protection equipment to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for Kodak mobile storage systems and AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's personal protection equipment is primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand, which is owned and operated by GBT GmbH.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

