GBLT Corp. Signs Follow-On €770,000 Order with One of Europe's Largest Retailers for Thermometers

TORONTO and DUEREN, Germany, Jan. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) (OTCQB: GBLTF) (FSE: 4G9) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that one of Europe's largest retailers has placed a second order of €770,000 for Dr. Senst thermometers, to be delivered in February 2021. This large retailer has now ordered a total of €1.47 million Dr. Senst branded thermometers with revenue to be recognized by GBLT in Q1'21.

This follow-on order is for retail locations in another European region that was not included in the initial order. The Company continues to anticipate additional follow-on orders from this client as GBLT is able to deliver additional units to regions that are not currently carrying the Dr. Senst brand. GBLT continues to deliver masks to this retailer and retailers throughout Europe.

"We are pleased to announce this follow-on order from one of Europe's largest retailers, further cementing GBLT as a trusted partner of this company," stated Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO of GBLT. "This is only the second region that we will be delivering our thermometer solution for this retailer and believe we will continue to add locations throughout the course of this year, given the strong demand we are seeing. As countries around Europe enter second waves of lockdowns and on the heels of new variants of COVID-19, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will be important for front-line workers but also the general public. Accordingly, we believe demand for the Dr. Senst brand will continue to grow over the coming year and well into the future as we enter a new normal, where PPE will become part of everyday life."

About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, battery and personal protection equipment to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for Kodak mobile storage systems and AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's personal protection equipment is primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand, which is owned and operated by GBT GmbH.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

