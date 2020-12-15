GBLT Corp. Signs €700,000 Order with One of Europe's Largest Retailer for Thermometers

TORONTO and DUEREN, Germany, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) (OTCQB: GBLTF) (FSE: 4G9) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that one of Europe's largest retailers has ordered €700,000 of Dr. Senst thermometers to be delivered in January 2021. This is the Company's first order for thermometers with this major retailer and is a new product line in GBLT's previously announced expansion into PPE solutions. GBLT is a listed supplier for this major European retailer and this is now the second product that they are delivering with the first being masks.

This initial order of GBLT's themometers will be placed in stores across one European nation and online distribution of this major retailer. Upon delivery of this order by end of January, the Company expects follow-on orders for additional European countries with this retailer.

"Our unparalleled supply-chain network allows us to offer a host of PPE solutions beyond simply just masks, all of which fall under the Dr. Senst brand," said Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO of GBLT. "After proving ourselves as a trusted vendor to this major European retailer, we have been able to expand our product offering with them to now offer thermometers. This is a logical next step for GBLT after introducing masks and our previously announced brand of disinfectant solutions and believe this has the potential to be a significant product offering going forward."

Dr. Senst continued, "Over the years, we have established credibile relationships with some of Europe's largest retailers and being recognized as a trusted parter, hence the reason we continue to receive contracts of this scale . As we move into 2021, we are seeing high levels of demand for our PPE products and believe this will remain a lucrative component to our business throughout the new year."

About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, battery and personal protection equipment to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for Kodak mobile storage systems and AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's personal protection equipment is primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand, which is owned and operated by GBT GmbH.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning the Company's proposed activities under the Agreement, the Company's ability to achieve sales, commercial or otherwise, from its products, and the expectations of the Company regarding funding payments due pursuant to the Agreement. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE GBLT Corp.

For further information: GBLT Corp., Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO, Tel.: +49(0)2421-20856-0, Email: [email protected]; Investor Relations: Virtus Advisory Group, Tel: 416-644-5081, Email: [email protected]